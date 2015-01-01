पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रग रैकेट:किंगपिन रंधावा ने थाईलैंड से रवि को ड्रग रैकेट की कमान संभालने के लिए भेजा था भारत

लुधियाना
  • एजेंडा प्रदूषणमुक्त करना पर कागजों में सिमटा काम, सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट अधूरा

हेरोइन तस्करी मामले में पूर्व अकाली सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह राणों और उसके छह साथियों को गिरफ्तार किया था। मामले में जेल से प्रोडक्शन वॉरंट पर लाए गुरदीप, रणदीप और रवेज को एक दिन का रिमांड खत्म होने पर मंगलवार को दोबारा अदालत में पेश किया गया, जहां से गुरदीप को एक दिन और रिमांड पर लिया है। रवेज और रणदीप को जेल भेजा है। वहीं, मामले में गिरफ्तार रवि सिंह उर्फ हैप्पी रंधावा उर्फ आलू को भी एक दिन अन्य रिमांड पर लिया है।जानकारी के अनुसार ड्रग रैकेट का किंगपिन हरमिंदर सिंह रंधावा थाईलैंड में बैठा है। जांच में पता चला है कि हरमिंदर के साथियों ने पंजाब से रवि समेत चार युवकों को तैयार कर

थाईलैंड भेजा था। वह जनवरी में वहां गए थे। हरमिंदर ने उन्हें अपने साथ रखा और फिर 2-3 महीने बाद वापस आ गए। फिर मंजीत, विशाल और अंग्रेज सिंह से मिल रवि उनकी कोठी में रहने लगा। रवि तीनों से मिल हरमिंदर का ड्रग रैकेट संभाल रहा था। जबकि उनकी रसोई का काम भी देखता था। वहां पर सभी आरोपी बैठ हेरोइन रिफाइन कर तैयार करते थे।

ड्रग मनी से गुरदीप ने खरीदी थी जमीन, नकदी बरामद-जांच अफसर ने बताया कि गुरदीप ने ड्रग मनी से गांव धमोट में 27 बीघा जमीन का सौदा किया था। इसके बदले में उसने बयाने के तौर पर 12.5 लाख रुपए दिए थे, लेकिन वह पेमेंट भी ड्रग मनी की थी। पुलिस को गुरदीप ने पूछताछ में इसकी जानकारी दी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने जमीन के मालिक से संपर्क किया। नकदी को पुलिस ने रिकवर कर लिया है। पुलिस गुरदीप की खरीदी दूसरी प्रॉपर्टी और कारों को लेकर भी जांच कर रही है।

