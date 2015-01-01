पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनलाॅक:सूबे में सिनेमा घरों, शॉपिंग माॅल्स में बनेगी कोविड चेक पोस्ट, अस्पतालों में नहीं खत्म होंगे कोरोना वार्ड

चंडीगढ़14 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते केस देखते हुए सरकार तैयार कर रही नई एडवाइजरी, जनवरी से लागू होगी

पंजाब सरकार सर्दियों में कोविड से निपटने के लिए एक नई एडवाइजरी तैयार की जा रही है। इसे एडवाइजरी को पहली जनवरी से लागू किया जाएगा। इसके मुताबिक सभी जिला अस्पतालों में अब कोरोना के वार्ड परमानेंट रहेंगे। जब तक कोरोना पूरी तरह से खत्म नहीं हो जाता है। कुछ जगहों पर सामुदायिक केंद्र और अन्य जगहों पर चल रहे कोरोना वार्ड को मरीजों की संख्या कम होने के बाद खत्म कर दिया गया था। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होगा और स्वास्थ्य विभाग को इन अस्पतालों और सामुदायिक केंद्रों में कोरोना वार्ड को बनाए रखने होगा। इसी जिम्मेदारी जिले के संबंधित सिविल सर्जन की होगी।

वहीं सूबे में शाॅपिंग मॉल्स और सिनेमा घरों में प्रोटोकाॅल का पालन करवाने के लिए स्थानीय निकाय विभाग की जिम्मेदारी फिक्स की जाएगी। इसमें विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर से लेकर एमसी कमिशनर तक ऐसी जगहों पर जाकर चेकिंग कर सकेंगे। पहले हेल्थ और पुलिस विभाग के कर्मचारी भी इस चेकिंग में शामिल होते थे। लेकिन अब यह सारी जिम्मेदारी सिर्फ स्थानीय निकाय विभाग को सौंपने की तैयारी है। फ्लू कार्नर पर तैनात

स्टाफ और डॉक्टरों को इस बात की खास हिदायत दी गई है कि उनके यहां खांसी बुखार और जुकाम के आने वाले मरीजों का कोरोना के टेस्ट को यकीनी बनाने को कहा गया है। सूबे के सरकारी ऑफिसों में मरीजों की संख्या कम होने के बाद ज्यादातर स्टाफ को आफिस में बुलाना शुरू कर दिया गया था। लेकिन आने वाले दिनों में फिर से स्टाफ की संख्या को कम करने का फैसला लिया जाएगा।

यह भी होगा नई एडवाइजरी में...

पंजाब के सभी माॅल और सिनेमा घरों में एंट्री गेट पर ही कोविड चेक पोस्ट बनाई जाएगी, जहां पर सैंपलिंग की सुविधा को दिया जाएगा। सूबे के मैरिज पैलेस, होटल में चेकिंग के लिए पुलिस के साथ लोकल बाडी विभाग और एसडीएम की टीम चेकिंग एवं कार्रवाई करेगी। सूबे के हिस्टोरिक्ल स्थानों पर एक लोगों की भीड़ को रोकने के लिए ग्रुप में लोगों को भेजा जाएगा। जिससे अंदर भीड़ जमा नहीं हो। इसमें 10 से 15 लोगों का एक ग्रुप भेजा जाएगा। जिला स्तर पर हर जिलों के सचिवालय में दूसरे विभागों के साथ मीटिंग करने के लिए एक वीसी सेंटर बनाया जाएगा।

