मांगलिक कार्य:खरमास में जमीन-मकान, वाहन और नए कपड़े खरीदे जा सकते हैं, दिसंबर में व्यापार शुरू करने के तीन मुहूर्त भी

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • आज से 14 जनवरी तक खरमास, मांगलिक कार्य वर्जित लेकिन अन्य काम करना शुभ

16 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो रहा है। सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने से खरमास शुरू माना जाता है। अब 14 जनवरी 2021 तक मांगलिक कार्य नहीं किए जाएंगे। लेकिन खरमास जमीन, मकान या वाहन खरीदारी की मनाही नहीं है। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र बताते हैं कि इस साल 16 दिसंबर को सुबह 6:49 पर सूर्य धनु राशि में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं इसलिए 16 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी 2021 तक धनु संक्रांति होने से खरमास दोष रहेगा।ज्योतिष ग्रंथों के मुताबिक इन दिनों में मकान, प्लॉट या रियल इस्टेट से जुड़ी खरीदारी भी की जा सकती है। केवल सोने और गुरु ग्रह से संबंधित चीजों की खरीदारी के लिए इस समय को ठीक नहीं माना

जाता है लेकिन इनकी बुकिंग आदि की जा सकती है। पं. मिश्र के मुताबिक, शास्त्रों में खरमास के बीच खरीदारी की मनाही नहीं है। अगर अति-आवश्यक हो तो चीजें खरीदने में कोई समस्या नहीं है। वाहन आदि भी खरीदे जा सकते हैं। भोपाल के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. हेमचंद्र पांडेय के मुताबिक, खरमास में नई खरीदारी की जा सकती है। इस महीने में केवल नए वस्त्र और आभूषण आदि पहनने नहीं चाहिए लेकिन इन्हें खरीद सकते हैं।

मकर संक्रांति पर खत्म होगा खरमास : सूर्य 14 जनवरी 2021 को मकर राशि में प्रवेश करेगा। इस दिन मकर संक्रांति पर्व मनाया जाता है और पवित्र नदियों में स्नान करके दान किया जाता है। इस दिन से उत्तरायण प्रारंभ होता है। विवाह समेत समस्त शुभ कार्य इस दिन से प्रारंभ हो जाते हैं।

क्या करना चाहिए खरमास में : खरमास में सूर्य की उपासना करनी चाहिए। यह महाधर्म, दान, जप और तप का महीना माना जाता है। इसमें अनेक गुणों के साथ लाभ प्राप्त होता है। कर्ता को करने का कई गुना फल प्राप्त होता है। खरमास में ब्राह्मण, गुरु, गाय एवं साधु-संन्यासियों की सेवा करनी चाहिए।

