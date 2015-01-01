पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:किसान आंदोलन से रोज 3500 करोड़ का नुकसान, जल्द खत्म हो : एसोचैम

कुंडली बॉर्डर22 मिनट पहले
  • पीएम मोदी बोले- किसानों को डराने की हो रही है साजिश, वार्ता कर हर शंका के समाधान को तैयार
  • किसानों ने कहा- समाधान की जगह सिर्फ बात घुमा रही है केंद्र सरकार, इस लड़ाई को हर हाल में जीतेंगे

किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन और आंदोलन के चलते हर दिन 3000 से 3500 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग मंडल एसोचैम ने यह आकलन किया है। मंगलवार को एसोचैम ने किसानों के मुद्दों का जल्द समाधान करने का अनुरोध किया। एसोचैम के अध्यक्ष डॉ. निरंजन हीरानंदानी ने कहा कि पंजाब, हरियाणा, हिमाचल और जम्मू-कश्मीर की संयुक्त अर्थव्यवस्था का आकार करीब 18 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। उद्यमी क्रिसमस, नए साल के ऑर्डर पूरे नहीं कर पा रहे। वैश्विक खरीदारों के बीच साख घट रही है।उधर, आंदोलनकारी किसानों ने 20वें दिन भी दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर कब्जा जारी रखा। गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर बंद कर दिया गया।

बुधवार काे किसान दिल्ली-नोएडा के बीच चिल्ला बॉर्डर ब्लॉक करेंगे। यूपी से खापें 17 दिसंबर को दिल्ली कूच करेंगी। कुंडली बॉर्डर पर मीटिंग के बाद किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि हमसे यह सरकार चुनकर गलती हो गई। सरकार समाधान की जगह बातों को घुमा रही है। सरकार अगर चाहती है कि हम लिखित में जवाब दें तो एक लाइन में लिखकर दे देंगे कि हम उनका प्रपोजल रद्द करते हैं। किसान नेता इंद्रजीत सिंह ने कहा कि

20 दिन में 20 किसानों ने जान गंवाई है। इन्हें 20 दिसंबर को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। उन्होंने कहा लड़ाई अब उस मुकाम पर है जहां से हमें हर हाल में जीतना है। हम बातचीत से भाग नहीं रहे। सरकार को पुख्ता प्रस्ताव रखने होंगे। दिल्ली बाॅर्डर पर आंदोलन से लौट रहे पटियाला और मोहाली के 2-2 किसानों की हादसों में मौत हो गई। कृषि कानूनों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बुधवार को सुनवाई होगी।

साजिश: पद्मश्री अवाॅर्डी किसान को कनाडा से फोन पर धमकी

सोनीपत | कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर से मुलाकात कर कृषि कानूनों का समर्थन करने वाले पद्मश्री अवाॅर्डी किसान कंवल सिंह चौहान को कनाडा से फोन पर धमकी मिली है। कहा गया कि तुमने मोदी की गोद में बैठकर अपना जमीर बेच दिया है। किसान आंदोलन खत्म होने पर तुम्हारी बारी है। चौहान ने कुंडली थाने में शिकायत दी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

तैयारी: मंडी के बाहर खरीद पर टैक्स लगाने पर विचार कर सकती है सरकार

केंद्र सरकार मंडी (एपीएमसी) के बाहर बिकने वाले अनाज और उत्पाद पर मंडी की तरह टैक्स लगाने पर विचार कर सकती है। यह 1 फीसदी के आसपास हो सकता है। इसके बाद मंडी की तरह बिक्री पर एक समान टैक्स हो जाएगा। सरकार एमएसपी पर रुख बदलने को तैयार नहीं है। सरकार अपने प्रस्तावों पर किसानों से भी सहमति लेना चाहती है। सहमति बनने पर अगले संसद सत्र में संशोधन रखा जा सकता है।

कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर ने कहा- असली किसान संगठनों से वार्ता जारी रहेगी

मंगलवार को भारतीय किसान यूनियन (किसान) के नेताओं से केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने कृषि भवन में बातचीत की। इसके बाद ताेमर ने दावा किया कि किसानों ने तीनों कृषि कानूनों का समर्थन किया है। तोमर ने बैठक के बाद कहा है कि जो असली यूनियन हैं उनसे हमारी वार्ता जारी रहेगी और एमएसपी भी पहले की तरह ही जारी रहेगी। जो संशोधन जरूरी हैं उन पर हम विचार को तैयार हैं।

भाजपा असली टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग, अब हिंदू-सिख लड़ाना चाहती है

23 साल पुराना गठजोड़ टूटने के बाद शिअद ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर हमले तेज कर दिए हैं। मंगलवार को पार्टी प्रधान सुखबीर बादल ने बठिंडा में कहा कि दूसरों पर आरोप लगाने वाली भाजपा हकीकत में असली टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग है। सुखबीर ने कहा कि हिंदू-मुस्लिम के बाद अब भाजपा हिंदू-सिखों को लड़ाना चाहती है। शिअद इसे कभी कामयाब नहीं होने देगी। सुखबीर ने कहा कि भाजपा ने बेशर्मी से मुसलमानों के खिलाफ हिंदुओं को उकसाया। अब पंजाब में सिखों के खिलाफ हिंदुओं को खड़ा कर रही है। देशभक्त पंजाब को सांप्रदायिक आग में धकेला जा रहा है। बादल ने कहा कि जो केंद्र सरकार के पक्ष में बोलता है, उसे वह ‘देश भक्त’ बोलती है और जो सरकार के खिलाफ बोलता है, उसे ‘टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग’ बुलाया जाता है।

