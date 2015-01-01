पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Lovers Gave Their Lives By Jumping In Front Of The Train, Both Families Said We Should Not Take Action

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्महत्या:प्रेमी जोड़े ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर दे दी जान, दोनों परिवारों ने कहा-हमें कार्रवाई नहीं करानी

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कपूरथला-जालंधर खोजेवाल रेलवे स्टेशन के पास की घटना

शुक्रवार देर रात कपूरथला-जालंधर खोजेवाल रेलवे स्टेशन के पास प्रेमी जोड़े ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर जान दे दी। घटना का सुबह 6 बजे पता चला। जीआरपी ने सभी रेलवे स्टेशनों और थानों में सूचनाएं भेजीं। शाम 4 बजे के करीब दोनों की पहचान हो गई। दोनों के पारिवारिक सदस्य कपूरथला रेलवे स्टेशन जीआरपी कार्यालय पहुंचे और बयान कलमबद्ध करवाए। दोनों परिवारों ने एक दूसरे पर कोई कार्रवाई न करने की बात कही। पुलिस ने 174 की कार्रवाई की है। जीआरपी के मुताबिक, 22 वर्षीय युवक एलुमीनियम का काम करता था जबकि 16 वर्षीय युवती 11वीं की छात्रा थी।

उनकी जान पहचान कुछ माह पहले ही उस समय हुई थी जब युवक युवती के क्षेत्र में काम के लिए गया था। इस दौरान दोनों की पहचान हुई। दोनों बातचीत होनी शुरु हो गई। जिसके बारे में दोनों के घर वालों को भी पता लग गया। तब युवती के घरवालों ने उसे लड़के से बात करने से मना किया। जिसके बाद दोनों युवक-युवती ने घर से भागने का प्लान किया और वीरवार शाम को ही दोनों घर से भाग गए और शुक्रवार देर रात खोजेवाल रेलवे स्टेशन के समीप ट्रेन के आगे कूद कर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें