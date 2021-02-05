पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Ludhiana Corona's Terror In Chaunta, Ludhiana, 17 Reports Include Positive, One Teacher And One Peon, Besides 15 Students From 11th 12th.

कोरोना का खौफ:लुधियाना के चौंता में 17 की रिपोर्ट आई पॉजिटिव, एक टीचर और एक चपरासी के अलावा 11वीं-12वीं के 15 स्टूडेंट्स शामिल

लुधियाना28 मिनट पहले
पंजाब में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के खौफ की सिंबॉलिक इमेज। - Dainik Bhaskar
पंजाब में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के खौफ की सिंबॉलिक इमेज।

लुधियाना के स्कूलों में कोरोना संक्रमण फैलता जा रहा है। कोरोना ने एक और स्कूल को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया है। मंगलवार को सरकारी सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल चौंता के 15 स्टूडेंट्स, एक टीचर और एक चपरासी पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। पाजिटिव आए स्टूडेंट्स 11वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के हैं। उन्हें होम क्वारैंटाइन किया गया है। स्कूल में कुल 745 स्टूडेंट्स हैं, जिसमें से 410 स्टूडेंट्स के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। ये सभी स्टूडेंट्स अलग अलग गांवों के बताए जा रहे हैं।

मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक सेहत विभाग की टीमें पाजिटिव आए स्टूडेंट्स की कॉन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग में जुट गई हैं। इससे पहले सोमवार को दो छात्र पाजिटिव पाए गए थे। हालांकि सेहत विभाग के अधिकारी अभी इस बारे में कुछ भी बताने से बच रहे हैं। बता दें कि जब से स्कूल खुले हैं, तब से कोरोना मरीज आए दिन सामने आ रहे हैं। इससे पहले सेखेवाल के सरकारी सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल के 16 स्टूडेंट्स कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जा चुके हैं।

कूंम कलां सिविल अस्पताल के सीनियर मेडिकल अफसर राज कुमार ने कहा कि सेहत विभाग की टीम द्वारा चौंता सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल में कोरोना सैंपलों की जांच जारी है और सभी स्टाफ व विद्यार्थियों के टेस्ट किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि जो विद्यार्थी और स्टाफ मेंबर कोरोना पाजिटिव आए हैं, उनके पारिवारिक सदस्यों की जांच की जाएगी।

