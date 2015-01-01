पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Ludhiana Crime News; Four Members Of A Single Family Killing In Mayur Vihar, Forensic Team Reached On Spot

लुधियाना में बड़ा हत्याकांड:पत्नी, बहू-बेटे और पोते की हत्या करके घर का प्रॉपर्टी डीलर मुखिया फरार, पुलिस ने दरवाजा तोड़ा तो मिले शव

लुधियाना8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लुधियाना महानगर के हंबड़ा रोड स्थित मयूर विहार इलाके में मंगलवार सुबह दिया गया वारदात को अंजाम
  • मृतकों मेंं प्रॉपर्टी डीलर आशीष सुंदा, मां सुनीता सुंदा, पत्नी गरिमा सुंदा और 13 साल के बेटे साकेत शामिल

लुधियाना में मंगलवार को एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों का कत्ल कर दिए जाने की घटना सामने आई है। प्रॉपर्टी डीलर, उसकी पत्नी, मां और बेटे की हत्या का आरोप घर के मुखिया पर ही है। सूचना के बाद पुलिस अधिकारी फिंगर प्रिंट एक्सपर्ट, डॉग स्कवायड और फोरेंसिक टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। हालांकि पुलिस का कहना है कि पूरी तहकीकात के बाद ही हत्या की वजह सामने आ पाएगी।

घटना शहर के हंबड़ा रोड स्थित मयूर विहार इलाके की है। मृतकों की पहचान प्रॉपर्टी डीलर आशीष सुंदा, उसकी पत्नी गरिमा सुंदा, मां सुनीता सुंदा और 13 साल के बेटे साकेत के रूप में हुई है। छानबीन में ये पता चला है कि गरिमा के पिता ने सुबह प्रॉपर्टी डीलर के घर फोन किया, लेकिन फोन किसी ने रिसीव नहीं किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने सभी के मोबाइल नंबर पर कई बार फोन मिलाए, लेकिन किसी ने फोन रिसीव नहीं किया। वहीं पड़ोसी ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह कोई उनके घर आया था। उसने काफी देर तक दरवाजा खटखटाया और घंटी भी बजाई। जब अंदर से किसी ने दरवाजा नहीं खोला तो इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई।

सूचना मिलने के बाद वहां पहुंची थाना पीएयू पुलिस ने जब दरवाजा तोड़कर अंदर अलग-अलग कमरों में सभी के शव लहूलुहान हालत में पड़े मिले। मृतकों के शरीर पर तेजधार हथियारों के गहरे घाव हैं। इसके अलावा आशीष का पिता राजीव सुंदा मौके से लापता था। फिलहाल पुलिस इसे हत्या का मामला समझ रही है। फिलहाल एडीसी समीर वर्मा और अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी फिंगर प्रिंट एक्सपर्ट, डाग स्कवायड और फोरेंसिक टीम के साथ मौके पर मौजूद हैं और जांच में जुटी हैं। पुलिस प्रापर्टी डीलर राजीव सुंदा के मोबाइल को ट्रेस करने में जुटी है, जिससे पता लगाया जा सके कि घटना कैसे घटी।

