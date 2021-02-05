पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Ludhiana Man Stabbed With Knife, Neighbor Attacked For Demanding Money In Lockdown; 20 Stitches On Neck

लेन-देन में जान लेने की कोशिश:युवक को चाकू से गोदा, लॉकडाउन में उधार दिए पैसे मांगने पर पड़ोसी ने किया हमला; गर्दन पर 20 टांके लगे

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
लुधियाना में सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती चाकू से हमले में घायल हुआ दुगरी निवासी मैकेनिक राजू। - Dainik Bhaskar
लुधियाना में सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती चाकू से हमले में घायल हुआ दुगरी निवासी मैकेनिक राजू।

लुधियाना में सोमवार देर रात एक युवक को उसके पड़ोसी ने चाकू से गोद दिया। हमले की वजह पैसे का लेन-देन है। बताया जा रहा है कि मैकेनिक ने पड़ोसी को कोरोना लॉकडाउन में पैसे दिए थे। जब वापस मांगे तो इसी के चलते उसने जान लेने की कोशिश की है। हमले में घायल मैकेनिक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया तो वहां उसकी गर्दन पर 20 टांके लगाने पड़े। सूचना पुलिस को दे दी गई है।

घायल की पहचान दुगरी इलाके के राजू के रूप में हुई है। अस्पताल में घायल राजू ने बताया कि वह रोड़ा फाटक के नजदीक किराये के मकान में रहता है। वह मैकेनिक का काम करता है। पड़ोस में रहने वाले एक युवक ने उससे लॉकडाउन के दौरान पांच हजार रुपए उधार लिए थे, जिसे देने में वह हर बार आनाकानी करता था।

सोमवार सुबह उसकी पड़ोसी के साथ किसी बात को लेकर तकरार हो गई। इसके बाद रात में काम से लौटने के बाद उसने पड़ोसी से फिर से पैसों की मांग की। गुस्साए पड़ोसी ने उसकी गर्दन पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। उसके सिर, हाथ और पैरों पर भी रॉड से हमला किया। हमले में राजू वहीं लहूलुहान होकर गिर गया, जिसे आस-पड़ोस के लोगो ने तुरंत सिविल अस्पताल में पहुंचाया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

