दोस्त ने की गद्दारी:लुधियाना में दोस्त की नाबालिग बेटी से किया दुष्कर्म; पेट फूलने पर जांच कराई तो 6 माह की गर्भवती निकली

लुधियाना28 मिनट पहले
अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी मिलने के बाद जब मां घर आई तो उसके बाद भी आरोपी मौका पाकर बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहता था। 
  • पत्नी अस्पताल में भर्ती थी तो देखरेख के लिए आरोपी दोस्त के पास छोड़े थे बच्चे

पंजाब के लुधियाना में एक दोस्त ने गद्दारी करते हुए अपने ही दोस्त की नाबालिग बेटी को हवस का शिकार बना लिया। मामले का खुलासा तब हुआ, जब लड़की का पेट फूलने लगा। मां-बाप ने जांच कराई तो पता चला कि वो छह महीने की गर्भवती है। यह सुनकर उनके पैरों तले से जमीन ही खिसक गई थी।

सच सामने आने के बाद पीड़िता ने मां-बाप को सारी बात बताई। मामले की शिकायत पुलिस को दी गई है। थाना साहनेवाल पुलिस ने आरोपी प्रीतम कालोनी निवासी सुरेश कुमार (35) के खिलाफ डरा धमका कर दुष्कर्म करने तथा पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

पुलिस को दी शिाकयत में पीड़िता के पिता ने बताया कि वह भी प्रीतम कालोनी में रहता है। उसकी पत्नी बीमार थी। वह उसके पास अस्पताल में था। पीछे से उसका बेटा और बेटी अकेले थे तो वह उन्हें अपने दोस्त सुरेश के घर छोड़ आया। वहां उसने बेटी को डरा धमका कर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया।

SHO बलविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी मूल रूप से सुल्तानपुर (उत्तर प्रदेश) के थाना कादीपुर के गांव ग्रोईं का रहने वाला है। अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी मिलने के बाद जब मां घर आई तो उसके बाद भी आरोपी मौका पाकर बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहता था।

