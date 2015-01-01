पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पॉजिटिव:गंदगी फैलने से तबीयत खराब होने पर जा चुकी है कई किसानों की जान,जल निकासी की व्यव्यस्था न होने से गंदा पानी फैल रहा है

कुंडली बॉर्डर18 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन में ड्यूटी कर रहे दो पुलिस अफसरों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद भी लोग सजग नहीं दिख रहे हैं। न कोई मास्क लगाए दिख रहा और न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नजर आई, जबकि कई किसान तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद दम तोड़ चुके हैं। भले ही मेडिकल कैंप लगे हैं, लेकिन सफाई की व्यवस्था दिन-ब-दिन बदत्तर होती जा रही है। जल निकासी की व्यव्यस्था न होने से गंदा पानी फैल रहा है। जगह-जगह

कीचड़ जमा हो गया। कूड़े के ढेर भी लगने लगे हैं। दिन में मक्खियां और रात में मच्छर परेशान करने लगे हैं। मच्छरों के लिए फॉगिंग मशीनें मंगवा ली हैं, लेकिन मक्खियां व बदबू का समाधान नहीं हो रहा है। यहां बीमारी फैलने का खतरा बढ़ गया है। मेडिकल कैंपों में किसानों को इस तरह की दिक्कतें सामने आने भी लगी हैं। इसको देखते हुए परिजन अपनों से मिलने बॉर्डर पर पहुंच रहे हैं।

