हत्या या नेचुरल डेथ:अबोहर में संदिग्ध हालात में विवाहिता की मौत; पत्नी के मरने के बाद साली से की थी शादी, उसका भी शव मिला

अबोहर42 मिनट पहले
पंजाब के अबोहर जिले के गांव कल्लरखेड़ा में एक विवाहिता की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि शख्स ने पत्नी की मौत के बाद साली से शादी की थी और अब उसका शव मिला है। इसलिए मृतका के परिजनों ने ससुरालियों पर हत्या किए जाने का आरोप लगाया है। मृतका के पिता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने ससुरालियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है।

गांव रावतसर निवासी राज कुमार ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी बेटी ममता की शादी करीब 4 साल पहले कल्लरखेड़ा निवासी राजिन्द्र जटवाल के साथ की थी। लेकिन, शादी के बाद से ससुराल वाले उसे दहेज के लिए तंग कर रहे थे। बीती शाम फोन आया कि ममता की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई। जब वे ममता के ससुराल पहुंचे तो उसके अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी चल रही थी।

राजकुमार ने बताया कि इस दौरान उन्होंने ममता के गले पर निशान देखे तो उन्हें कुछ संदेह हुआ। फिर उन्होंने खूब हंगामा किया और अंतिम संस्कार नहीं होने दिया। मामले की सूचना उन्होंने पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में लिया और ममता के पति राजिन्द्र, देवर पवन कुमार, सास शारदा, ससुर साहबराम के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

राज कुमार ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में यह भी बताया कि उनकी बड़ी बेटी पूजा भी राजिन्द्र से विवाहित थी और उसको भी इन्होंने करंट लगाकर मार डाला था। यहीं नहीं पूजा का भी उनके आने से पहले ही अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया था। एक बार फिर वही मामला दोहराया गया, लेकिन गनीमत रही कि वे अंतिम संस्कार से पहले पहुंच गए, वरना सच सामने नहीं आता।

