पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

6 दिन से नाबालिग लापता:गुरदासपुर में रात को सोई 16 साल की लड़की सुबह गायब थी; मां ने युवक पर लगाया अपहरण का आरोप

गुरदासपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घर से लापता हुई नाबालिग लड़की
  • पुलिस ने युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके उसे पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी शुरू कर दी है

पंजाब के गुरदासपुर जिले में नाबालिग लड़की के लापता होने का मामला सामने आया है। लड़की की मां ने एक युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है। थाना बहरामपुर पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गायब हुई लड़की की मां ने युवक पर शादी का झांसा देकर बेटी को भगाने का आरोप लगाया है।

शिकायत में मां ने बताया कि उसकी 16 साल की बेटी हर रोज की तरह खाना खाकर सोई थी, लेकिन सुबह वह बिस्तर पर नहीं थी। घर में भी वह कहीं नहीं मिली। आसपास तलाश की गई, लेकिन उसका कोई सुराग नहीं मिला। पुलिस की जानकारी में अब यह मामला आया है, जब शिकायत दी गई।

मामले की जांच कर रही SI रजनी बाला ने बताया कि लड़की की मां ने बहरामपुर निवासी युवक विकास पर बेटी को शादी का झांसा देकर भगाने का आरोप लगाया है। युवक के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है, लेकिन वह अभी हमारी पहुंच से बाहर है। जल्दी ही पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

वहीं लापता लड़की की मां ने पुलिस को बताया कि आरोपी युवक उसकी बेटी को रास्ते में रोककर परेशान किया करता था। वह उसे शादी करने की बात कहता था, जिसके चलते उसने उसे अपनी बातों में फंसाया और भगाकर ले गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1 करोड़ पार करने वाला पहला देश बना, महामारी की तीसरी लहर की चपेट में - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें