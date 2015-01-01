पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Mischievous Elements Set Fire To The Hut, Burning Everything To Ashes; 25 Goats Also Die

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गरीब परिवार को जान से मारने की कोशिश:शरारतीतत्वों ने लगाई झोपड़ी में आग, सारा सामान जलकर राख; 25 बकरियां भी मरी

जगराओं (लुधियाना)42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जगराओं के गुलाबी बाग में आगजनी की घटना में तहस-नहस हुई झोपड़ी। यहां 5 बेटियों के साथ रह रही महिला जायदा बेगम बकरियों का दूध बेचकर गुजारा कर रही थी।
  • बकरियों का दूध बेचकर गुजारा कर रही थी महिला
  • गुलाबी बाग मेंं 5 बेटियों के साथ रहती है जायदा बेगम

जगराओं में मंगलवार देर रात एक झोपड़ी में आग लगा दी गई। इस घटना में झोपड़ी में रखा सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। 25 बकरियां भी जलकर मर गई। कई लोग भी जख्मी हो गए। सूचना के बाद थाना सिटी इंचार्ज निधान सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने घायलों को एंबुलेंस के जरिये अस्पताल पहुंचाया और मामले की जांच-पड़ताल शुरू कर दी। पीड़ितों ने प्रशासन और पुलिस से मांग की है कि शरारती तत्वों को पकड़कर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए और नुकसान की भरपाई की जाए।

मौके पर पहुंची विधायक सरबजीत कौर मानूके पीड़िता का दुख सुनते हुए।
मौके पर पहुंची विधायक सरबजीत कौर मानूके पीड़िता का दुख सुनते हुए।

घटना गुलाबी बाग इलाके में रात करीब साढ़े 11 बजे घटी। यहां जायदा बेगम नामक एक महिला और उसकी पांच बेटियों का परिवार रहता है। वह बकरियों का दूध बेचकर ही घर का खर्च चलाती थी। पीड़िता ने बताया कि कुछ लोगों ने उनकी झोपड़ी में आग लगा दी। आग इतनी अधिक थी कि बेटी की शादी के लिए रखा कुछ सोना और पैसे भी राख हो गए। साथ ही झोपड़ी के बाहर बंधी 25 बकरियां और मेमने जलकर मर गए। एक बेटी और बकरियों को बचाने के चक्कर में उसका हाथ जल गया।

दुर्घटना की सूचना के बाद थाना सिटी इंचार्ज निधान सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे। वहीं विधायक सरबजीत कौर और प्रो सुखविंदर सिंह पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे। इस मौके पर पीड़िता जायदा बेगम ने बताया कि इसकी शिकायत थाना सिटी मे दर्ज करवा दी है। इस दौरान शहर की स्वयंसेवी संस्था कर भला हो भला के सदस्यों भरत खन्ना और उनकी टीम व सुनहरी किरण कंपनी के सदस्यों ने पीड़िता का दुख सुना और आर्थिक मदद करनी शुरू कर दी। उधर, पीड़ित जायदा बेगम ने बताया कि पीड़ितों ने प्रशासन व पुलिस से मांग की है कि शरारती तत्वों को पकड़कर नुकसान की भरपाई में मदद की जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचेन्नई को 2015 की बाढ़ का सबक याद है, इसलिए तूफान आने से पहले ही 90% भर चुके बांध से पानी छोड़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें