बहादुर बेटी के जज्बे को सलाम:मोबाइल छीन भागे बाइक सवार बदमाशों को 1 किलो मीटर पीछा करके पकड़ा युवती ने, लोगों ने खंभे से बांधकर 30 मिनट पीटा

मोगा4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोगा में खंभे से बांधे गए मोबाइल झपटकर भागे युवक। इन दोनों को प्रोफेसर की बेटी ने स्कूटी से 1 किलो मीटर तक पीछा करके पकड़ा था।
  • मां के साथ क्लीनिक गई थी राजिंद्रा एस्टेट में रहते डीएम कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर जतिंदर शर्मा की बेटी
  • निगाहा रोड निवासी बूटा सिंह और गग सिंह निवासी पुली वाला मोहल्ला के तौर पर हुई आरोपियों की पहचान

मोगा में सोमवार को युवती से झपटमारी का मामला सामने आया है। इस मामले में बड़ी बात यह रही कि युवती ने स्कूटी से 1 किलो मीटर तक पीछा करके बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों को पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद भीड़ ने दोनों को खंभे से बांधकर आधे घंटे तक लात-घूंसों और थप्पड़ों से पीटा। सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो दोनों को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया। फिलहाल मामले जांच का क्रम जारी है, वहीं बहादुर बेटी की हर तरफ तारीफ हो रही है।

सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम आरोपियों को हिरासत में लेती हुई।
सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम आरोपियों को हिरासत में लेती हुई।

राजिंद्रा एस्टेट में रहते डीएम कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर जतिंदर शर्मा ने बताया कि सोमवार दोपहर को उसकी पत्नी और बेटी स्कूटी से दवाई लेने के लिए गीता कॉलोनी तक गई थी। पत्नी क्लीनिक में चली गई, जबकि बेटी बाहर ही थी। इतने में मोटरसाइकल सवार दो चोर वहां आए और उसकी जेब से कीमती मोबाइल निकालकर वहां से फरार हो गए। बेटी ने शोर मचाया और साथ ही स्कूटी पर बदमाशों का पीछा करना शुरू कर दिया। पुराना मोगा स्थित खालसा गर्ल्स स्कूल के निकट सामने एक गाड़ी आने के चलते चोरों को बाइक रोकनी पड़ी और प्रोफेसर की बेटी ने दोनों को पकड़ लिया। इतने में वहां आसपास के लोग इकट्ठा हो गए। लोगों ने दोनों चोरों को पकड़कर पास ही एक खंभे से बांधकर पीटना शुरू कर दिया। करीब 30 मिनट तक थप्पड़ों और घूंसों की बरसात हुई।

इसी दौरान एक चोर के परिवार वाले मौके पर पहुंचे, जिसकी पहचान निगाहा रोड निवासी बूटा सिंह के तौर पर पहचान हुई है। वह ट्रॉली यूनियन में का हिस्सा है। परिवार वालों ने भी बूटा सिंह को जमकर कोसा। उधर दूसरे चोर की पहचान गग सिंह निवासी पुली वाला मोहल्ला के तौर पर हुई है।

दूसरी ओर मामले की जानकारी थाना सिटी साउथ को देने पर सब इंस्पेक्टर कुलवंत सिंह पुलिस मुलाजिमों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने दोनों चोरों को खंभे से खोलकर हिरासत में लेलिया। एसएचओ गुरप्रीत सिंह ने कहा कि बनती कार्रवाई जरूर की जाएगी। फिलहाल बाइक को कब्जे में लेकर जांच की जा रही है कि इसका मालिक कौन है।

