कत्ल की बेहद मामूली सी वजह:उधार पर सामान देने से मना किया तो दुकानदार की जान ले ली नशेड़ी ने, बीच-बचाव में घायल हुए 3 लोग अस्पताल में भर्ती

मोगा7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोगा में अस्पताल में भर्ती दुकान पर उधार में सामान देने से मना करने पर हुए झगड़े में घायल किए गए तीन लोग।
  • मामला जिले के गांव रेड़वां का है, गांव में किराना स्टोर चलाते थे 50 वर्षीय बुध सिंह

मोगा में बुधवार को एक दुकानदार की हत्या कर दिए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। वारदात की वजह दुकान से उधार पर सामान देने से मना करना है। इसके चलते नशेड़ी किस्म के एक युवक ने झगड़ा कर दिया। इसके बाद अपने भाई को भी बुला लिया। दोनों ने मिलकर दुकानदार पर हथियार से हमला कर दिया। इसी बीच दुकानदार का बेटा और दो अन्य लोग भी बीच-बचाव की कोशिश में घायल हो गए। उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। फिलहाल पुलिस हमले की घटना के मुख्य आरोपी और उसके भाई के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करके उनकी तलाश में जुटी है।

घायल युवक से मामले की जानकारी जुटाती धर्मकोट थाने की पुलिस टीम।
मामला जिले के गांव रेड़वां का है। चंद सिंह ने बताया कि उसके पिता बुध सिंह (50) गांव में किराना स्टोर चलाते थे। गांव के कुछ नशेड़ी किस्म के युवक अक्सर दुकान से राशन उधार ले जाते थे। मंगलवार रात भी ऐसा ही हुआ। उसके पिता और छोटा भाई लक्ष्मण सिंह दुकान बढ़ाने की तैयारी कर रहे थे। इतने में शेर सिंह शेरा, बलदेव सिंह, गग्गू, छिंदर सिंह राशन लेने आए। पैसे मांगने पर इन लोगों ने बुध सिंह और लक्ष्मण सिंह के साथ हाथापाई शुरू कर दी। चंद सिंह को उसके भाई ने हमले की जानकारी दी तो वह अपने चाचा मोहन सिंह के साथ दुकान पर पहुंचा। जैसे ही वो दोनों बुध सिंह और लक्ष्मण सिंह को बचाने के लिए आगे बढ़े उन पर भी तलवारों से हमला कर दिया गया।

चारों लोगों को लहूलुहान करके हमलावर राशन वहीं छोड़कर फरार हो गए। घटना के बाद घायलों को तुरंत सरकारी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया, लेकिन वहां बुध सिंह की मौत हो गई। उधर वारदात की जानकारी मिलते ही धर्मकोट के डीएसपी सुबेग सिंह पुलिस पार्टी समेत सरकारी अस्पताल में पहुंचे। घायलों के बयान दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस ने शेर सिंह शेरा, बलदेव सिंह, गग्गू, छिंदर सिंह के अलावा कुछ अज्ञात हमलावरों के खिलाफ हत्या और हत्या के प्रयास में केस दर्ज किया।

