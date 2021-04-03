पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Names Of Three Congressmen Among Accused, SHO Banud Under Suspicion, Oku Investigating

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जुए व सेक्स रैकेट का मामला:आरोपियों में तीन कांग्रेसियों के नाम, शक के दायरे में एसएचओ बनूड़, जांच कर रही ओकू

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपियों के नाम सार्वजनिक, 76 अरेस्ट, 6 फरार

बनूड़ के पैलेस में जुए के अड्डे व सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश होने के बाद से ऑर्गनाइज्ड क्राइम कंट्रोल यूनिट (ओकू) बड़े स्तर पर जांच में जुटी है। अब तक 82 आरोपियों को नामजद कर 76 को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। 6 आरोपी अभी फरार हैं। वहीं, ओकू के अनुसार जांच में सामने अा रहा है कि स्थानीय पुलिस अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को हाईप्रोफाइल गैंबलिंग की जानकारी थी, इसी के चलते एसएचओ बनूड़ भी शक के दायरे में आ रहे हैं। अब तक जांच में मिले महत्वपूर्ण तथ्यों की पुष्टि के लिए ओकू अधिकारी गहनता से जांच कर रहे हैं। इनमें कौन-कौन सिविल और पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारी शामिल थे। इन सभी संबंधित अधिकारियों पर भी ओकू की टीम विशेष नजर रखे हुए है। वहीं, आरोपियों में तीन कांग्रेसियों के नाम भी हैं। ओकू आरोपियों की प्रॉपर्टी समेत बैंक खाते भी खंगाल रही है।
यह मुख्य आरोपी हैं फरार -एसपी जसकीरत सिंह और थाना ओकू इंचार्ज अभिषेक शर्मा के मुताबिक एफअाईअार में नामजद किए गए 82 आरोपियों में से 6 मुख्य आरोपी अभी फरार हैं। इनके दाे साथी पकड़ में हैं। फरार आरोपियाें की धरपकड़ के लिए रेड जारी है। फरार आराेपियाें में पितांबर, अविनाश पसीजा उर्फ मासा, दीपक उर्फ सरजू, पंकज दुआ उर्फ टिंकू, जय कुमार उर्फ जेके, रिंकू मेहता हैं। एसपी का कहना है कि इन आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस टीमें रेड कर रही हैं।

बनूड़ रैकेट में नामजद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें