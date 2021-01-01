पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • National Level Athlete Killed In Road Accident, Police Lodges Form Against Truck Driver

हादसे में एथलीट की मौत:सड़क हादसे में नेशनल लेवल के एथलीट की मौत, पुलिस ने ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ पर्चा दर्ज किया

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
फोकल पाॅइंट ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में यूपी के रहने वाले नेशनल लेवल के एथलीट की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान गोंडा (यूपी) के रहने वाले बुद्धि लाल के रूप में हुई है। थाना-8 की पुलिस ने आरोपी रेहड़ी वाले और ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ पर्चा दर्ज कर लिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार बुद्धि लाल एक अखबार में कलेक्शन का काम करता था। सोमवार को शाम सात बजे बाइक पर फोकल पाॅइंट स्थित अपने अखबार के दफ्तर में कलेक्शन जमा करवाने जा रहा था। जैसे ही ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर के पास पहुंचा तो गलत तरीके से सरिया लादकर खड़ी रेहड़ी से टकरा गया।

इस दौरान पास से निकल रहे ट्रक के नीचे आ गया। राहगीरों ने रेहड़ी वाले और ट्रक चालक को पकड़ लिया। जबकि अस्पताल पहुंचते ही डाॅक्टरों ने उसे मृत करार दे दिया। थाना-8 के एसएचओ कमलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ गैर इरादतन हत्या का पर्चा दर्ज कर लिया है। गौर है कि बुद्धि लाल नेशनल लेवल का एथलीट था और 3000 व 5000 मी. दौड़ में पार्टिसिपेट करता था।

