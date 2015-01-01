पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जब मिल बैठे दो यार तो...:खूब लगे ठहाके और बातें हुईं हजार, शो में हो सकती है नवजोत सिद्धू की वापसी, खुद कप्पू शर्मा ने दिए संकेत

अमृतसर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नवजोत सिद्धू से मिलने पहुंचे कपिल शर्मा
  • निजी काम से चडीगढ़ आए थे, बहन पूजा से मिलने अमृतसर भी पहुंचे
  • नवजोत सिद्धू से मुलाकात के दौरान शो में वापसी के मुद्दे पर हुई चर्चा

जब मिल बैठे दो यार तो खूब लगे ठहाके और बातें हुईं हजार। फिर नजर आई बदलाव की बयार कि कपिल शर्मा शो में शायद नवजोत सिद्धू की वापसी हो। खुद कप्पू शर्मा ने इसके संकेत दिए और कहा कि मुझे उम्मीद है कि सिद्धू पा जी बहुत जल्द हमारे हमें हंसाते नजर आएंगे। शो में उनकी कमी खल रही है।

दरअसल, कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा, नवजोत सिद्धू ने मिलने उनके घर होली सिटी आए थे। खाने की टेबल पर दोनों के बीच काफी हंसी मजाक हुआ। कुछ मुद्दों पर बातचीत भी हुई, जिसमें एक टॉपिक था नवजोत सिद्धू की शो में वापसी। करीब डेढ़ घटा कपिल और सिद्धू की मुलाकात चली।

श्री हरमंदिर साहिब में मत्था टेकने पहुंचे कपिल शर्मा
श्री हरमंदिर साहिब में मत्था टेकने पहुंचे कपिल शर्मा

सिद्धू से मिलने के बाद कपिल अपनी बहन पूजा देवगन से मिलने उनकी ससुराल चले गए। कपिल की बहन का घर सिद्धू के घर से कुछ ही दूरी पर है। इससे पहले कपिल शर्मा ने श्री हरमंदिर साहिब में मत्था टेका। कपिल शर्मा निजी काम से चंडीगढ़ आए थे। यहां का काम निपटाने के बाद वे अमृतसर गए थे।

बता दें कि कपिल शर्मा और नवजोत सिद्धू काफी अच्छे दोस्त हैं। इन दिनों नवजोत सिद्धू राजनीतिक वनवास से निकलकर फिर से सक्रिय होने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। हाल ही में वे कैप्टन अमरिंदर के साथ नजर आए थे। वे पिछले कुछ दिनों में दो बार कैप्टन साथ मंच साझा कर चुके हैं।

