नवांशहर में अपहरण के बाद मर्डर:किशोर को परिचित ने फिरौती के लिए किया अगवा, विरोध में मौत हुई तो शव को नहर में फेंका; 6 दिन बाद बरामद

बलाचौर(नवांशहर)एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फतेहगढ़ साहिब में भाखड़ा नहर में उतराती नवांशहर के बलाचौर से अपहरण किए गए किशोर तरुणवीर सिंह की लाश (इनसेट) तरुणवीर की फाइल फोटो।
  • पुलिस ने अपहरण के सीसीटीवी फुटेज की मदद से दो को गिरफ्तार किया, 9 नवंबर तक के रिमांड पर
  • आरोपियों की पहचान बलाचौर के जतिंदर सिंह और नई दिल्ली के सचिन भाटिया के रूप में हुई
  • पत्नी के पास कनाडा जाने के लिए पैसे की जरूरत थी जतिंदर को, पूरी करने को रची साजिश

नवांशहर के बलाचौर से लापता किशोर का शव 6 दिन बाद पड़ोस के जिले फतेहगढ़ साहिब जिले में भाखड़ा नहर से बरामद किया गया है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार भी किया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक इनमें से शहर के ही रहने वाले एक आरोपी को पत्नी के पास कनाडा जाने के लिए पैसे की जरूरत थी और इसी का जुगाड़ करने के लिए उसने किशोर के अपहरण की साजिश रची। फिलहाल पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को 9 नवंबर तक के रिमांड पर लिया है और जांच का क्रम जारी है।

गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपियों की पहचान बलाचौर के जतिंदर सिंह और उसके नई दिल्ली निवासी साथी सचिन भाटिया के रूप में हुई है। बताते चलें कि बीती 30 अक्टूबर को बलाचौर के गढ़शंकर रोड का 16 साल का लड़का तरुणवीर सिंह लापता हो गया था। उसके पिता की 11 साल पहले ही मौत हो चुकी है, वहीं अब घर में तरुणवीर सिंह, उसकी मां और बड़ी बहन तीन ही सदस्य थे। परिजनों के मुताबिक घटना वाले दिन घर में रंग-रोगन करने वाले मजदूर लगे हुए थे। अचानक कुछ जरूरत पड़ी तो उस वक्त तरुणवीर मोबाइल पर गेम खेल रहा था, जिसे छोड़कर वह जाना नहीं चाहता था। थोड़ा जोर दिए जाने पर तुनककर वह स्कूटी पर घर से निकला। इसके बाद तहसील चौक के पास उसे पड़ोस का ही जतिंदर सिंह और सचिन मिल गए, जिन्होंने उसे कार में बिठा लिया।

अपहरण के बाद मर्डर के आरोपियों को कोर्ट में लेकर पहुंची पुलिस।
अपहरण के बाद मर्डर के आरोपियों को कोर्ट में लेकर पहुंची पुलिस।

इसके बाद जब तरुणवीर घर नहीं लौटा तो परिजनों ने ढूंढकर परेशान होकर तलाश शुरू की। इस दौरान स्कूटी तो मिल गई, लेकिन तरुणवीर का कोई पता नहीं चला। पुलिस को शिकायत दी गई तो जांच के दौरान सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कार में दो युवकों के साथ बैठकर जाते दिखाई दिया। पुलिस सीसीटीवी की मदद से कार और उसके चालक की तलाश में जुटी थी। इसी के चलते जतिंदर सिंह को कार समेत गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने किया ये खुलासा

एसएसपी अल्का मीणा के मुताबिक पूछताछ में खुलासा हुआ कि जतिंदर सिंह और उसके दिल्ली निवासी दोस्त सचिन ने तरुणवीर सिंह को अगवा किया था। आरोपी जतिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी पहले से ही कनाडा में रह रही है और अब जतिंदर सिंह को कनाडा जाने के लिए पैसे की जरूरत थी। इसके लिए उसने तरुणवीर का अपहरण करके परिवार से 15-20 लाख रुपए फिरौती मांगने की साजिश बनाई। कार में अपहरण का विरोध किए जाने के दौरान बांधे जाने की कोशिश में अचानक रस्सी उसके गले में पड़ गई और उसकीमौत हो गई। इसके बाद उन्होंने शव को नहर में फेंक दिया। इसी के साथ यह भी पता चला है कि जतिंदर को तरुणवीर के परिवार के 1 लाख रुपए देने थे और इसी के चलते कुछ महीने पहले दोनों पक्षों में मामूली विवाद भी हुआ था।

केस दर्ज कर कोर्ट में पेश किए गए आरोपी

एसएसपी अल्का मीणा ने बताया कि पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करके उनके खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 364, 302, 201 और 34 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया, वहीं तरुणवीर की लाश को भी फतेहगढ़ साहिब के मलिकपुर गांव के पास भाखड़ा नहर से बरामद किया है। बुधवार को दोनों आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश किए जाने पर 9 नवंबर तक के रिमांड पर लिया गया है। पूछताछ का क्रम जारी है।

