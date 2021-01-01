पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:हैबाेवाल में 6 एकड़ में बनेगी नई लैय्यर वैली, अगस्त तक पूरा होगा निर्माण कार्य

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • निगम की जमीन पर ट्रस्ट खर्च करेगा 2.96 करोड़, बुड्ढे नाले के किनारे कार्य की शुरुआत

हैबोवाल कलां में नगर निगम की 6 एकड़ जमीन पर 2.96 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बुड्ढे नाले किनारे लुधियाना इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट नई लैय्यर वैली बनाएगा। इस कार्य की शुरुआत सूबे के कैबिनेट मंत्री सुखविंदर सिंह सरकारिया की तरफ से नींव पत्थर रखते हुए सोमवार से की गई। बता दें कि इस कार्य को अगस्त महीने तक संपन्न कर दिया जाएगा। वहीं, बुड्‌ढे नाले के किनारे लैय्यर वैली बनने से अलग स्वच्छ एनवायरमेंट हैबोवाल निवासियों को देखने को मिलेगा। नई लैय्यर वैली प्रोजेक्ट का नींव पत्थर रखकर कैबिनेट मंत्री के साथ मेयर बलकार संधू, डीसी वरिंदर कुमार शर्मा, ट्रस्ट चेयरमैन रमन बाला सुब्रामण्यम, पार्षद महाराज सिंह राजी, राशि अग्रवाल, एडीसी (डी) संदीप कुमार मौजूद रहे।

बच्चों के खेलने के लिए अलग जगह, लाइटिंग की सुविधा भी दी जाएगी- कैबिनेट मंत्री ने बताया कि नई लैय्यर वैली में हरा-भरा मैदान और छायादार पेड़, सैर करने काे फुटपाथ, ओपन जिम, बच्चों के खेलने के लिए अलग जगह, बैठने के कनोपियां, बैंच, पानी की सप्लाई के लिए ट्यूबवेल, रंगीन लाइटिंग के अलावा अन्य वातावरण फ्रेंडली सुविधाएं प्रदान की जाएंगी। इसके अलावा नाले के किनारे लैय्यर वैली को कवर करने वाली चारदीवारी का निर्माण भी होगा। जबकि इसके लिए नाले से भी और अन्य जगहों से आने-जाने के लिए रास्ते बनाए जाएंगे। इस लैय्यर बनने से सबसे बड़ा फायदा हैबोवाल निवासियों को होगा, क्योंकि इस दिशा की तरफ अभी तक ऐसा कोई बड़ा पार्क ही नहीं बना है, जहां एक साथ भारी संख्या में लोग सैर कर सकें। एकमात्र साधन रोज गार्डन ही है, जहां हैबोवाल की तरफ के ज्यादातर लोग दूर होने के कारण बहुत ही कम लोग जा पाते हैं। ऐसे में अब इस लैय्यर वैली का निर्माण होने से बड़ा फायदा होने वाला है।

स्व-रोजगार के लिए लोन मेला लगाया
स्व-रोजगार के लिए जिला स्तरीय समागम के दौरान सोमवार को यहां लोन मेला लगाया गया। इस दौरान मंत्री सुखबिंदर सिंह सरकारिया ने रोजगार संबंधी सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ लेने वालों को प्रमाणपत्र भी सौंपे। इस कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पटियाला से की। यहां प्रताप चौक के पास जिला रोजगार ब्यूरो के दफ्तर में इस समागम का आयोजन घर-घर रोजगार मुहिम के तहत किया गया। मंत्री सरकारिया ने दावा किया कि इस मुहिम के तहत अब तक 15 लाख युवा सरकारी व गैर-सरकारी संस्थानों में रोजगार हासिल कर चुके हैं।

