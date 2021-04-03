पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • NIA's Raid In Amritsar, 20 Lakh Drugmoney And 120 Cartridges Recovered From The House Of A Property Dealer Working At The Behest Of ISI

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अमृतसर में NIA की दबिश:ISI के इशारे पर काम कर रहे प्रॉपर्टी डीलर के घर से 20 लाख की ड्रगमनी और 120 कारतूस बरामद

अमृतसर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमृतसर के लोहारका रोड पर ISI एजेंट रणजीत सिंह चीता के इशारे पर काम करने वाले मनप्रीत सिंह के घर के बाहर मौजूद NIA की टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
अमृतसर के लोहारका रोड पर ISI एजेंट रणजीत सिंह चीता के इशारे पर काम करने वाले मनप्रीत सिंह के घर के बाहर मौजूद NIA की टीम।

पंजाब के सीमावर्ती महानगर अमृतसर में गुरुवार को राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (NIA) ने दबिश दी। यहां ISI एजेंट और कुख्यात तस्कर रणजीत सिंह चीता के इशारे पर काम करने वाले मनप्रीत सिंह के घर से NIA ने 20 लाख की ड्रग मनी, 120 कारतूस और हेरोइन पैक करने वाले दर्जनों लिफाफे बरामद किए हैं। हालांकि, मनप्रीत सिंह पुलिस को गच्चा देकर फरार हो गया। पता चला है कि यह प्रॉपर्टी डीलिंग की आड़ में यह काले कारनामे करता था। बहरहाल, तलाश का क्रम जारी है।

अमृतसर के लोहारका रोड पर गली नंबर 7 के पास गुरुवार सुबह राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी की टीम छापा मारने पहुंची थी। दिनभर चली कार्रवाई में यहां प्रॉपर्टी डीलर मनप्रीत सिंह के घर से 20 लाख की ड्रग मनी, 120 कारतूस और हेरोइन पैक करने वाले दर्जनों लिफाफे बरामद किए गए हैं। आरोप है कि प्रॉपर्टी डीलर मनप्रीत सिंह ISI एजेंट और कुख्यात तस्कर रणजीत सिंह चीता के इशारे पर काम करता था।

इस बारे में NIA की तरफ से बताया गया है कि छापा अप्रैल 2020 में पकड़े गए जम्मू-कश्मीर में सक्रिय आतंकी संगठन हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन के लिए काम करने वाले हिलाल अहमद वागये की जांच की कड़ी में मारा गया है। जांच में सामने आया है कि कुछ महीने पहले पकड़े गए कुख्यात तस्कर और पाकिस्तान की खतरनाक एजेंसी ISI के लिए काम करने वाले रणजीत सिंह उर्फ चीता के कहने पर मनप्रीत सिंह अपनी I-20 और वरना कार में हेरोइन, हथियार और ड्रग मनी ठिकाने लगा रहा था। बटाला के तेजा खुर्द गांव निवासी मनप्रीत सिंह कुछ समय पहले विदेश से लौटा है।

लगभग आठ महीने पहले उसने अमृतसर के लोहरका रोड निवासी महेश शर्मा से कोठी किराए पर ली थी। आरोपी ने मकान मालिक को बताया था कि वह प्रॉपर्टी डीलर का काम करता है और अमृतसर में बसना चाहता है। इसके बाद उसने लोहरका रोड पर रहते हुए 534 किलो हेरोइन मामले में पुलिस को वांछित और हरियाणा में छिपे बैठे रणजीत सिंह उर्फ चीता (अब जेल में बंद) के आदेश पर हेरोइन और हथियारों की खेप ठिकाने लगाने का कारोबार शुरू कर दिया। हालांकि तब चीता को सुरक्षा एजेंसियां लगातार तलाश कर रही थी। NIA के मुताबिक चीता के जम्मू-कश्मीर में मारे गए हिजबुल कमांडर रियाज अहमज नायकू से भी नजदीकियां बन गई थी।

हिलाल अहमद वागये को अमृतसर (सदर) पुलिस ने 22 अप्रैल 2020 को ट्रक और 32 लाख की ड्रग मनी सहित काबू किया था। हिलाल अहमद अपने आका नायकू के लिए पंजाब के तस्करों से ड्रग मनी लेकर जम्मू-कश्मीर के आतंकी सगठनों को फंडिग किया करता था। पुलिस ने इसी कड़ी में चीता की गिरफ्तारी से पहले उसके चचेरे भाई इकबाल सिंह उर्फ शेरा को भी धर लिया था।

फ्लश में हेरोइन बहाने की आशंका
किराए की कोठी पर रहने वाले मनप्रीत सिंह को भनक लग गई थी कि एनआइए उसके घर पर छापामारी करने वाली है। जब NIA की टीम उसके घर के बाहर पहुंची तो आरोपी और उसके परिवार ने दरवाजा ही नहीं खोला। NIA को इसके लिए पुलिस की सहायता लेनी पड़ी। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि मनप्रीत सिंह ने भागने से पहले हेरोइन की भारी मात्रा को फ्लश कर दिया है। इसकी भनक लगते ही NIA ने घर के सीवरेज खुलवाए और सख्ती से जांच की, लेकिन वहां से कुछ नहीं मिला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें