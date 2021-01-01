पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • No One Has Been Vaccinated At Capitol Hospital, Shahkot CHC And Nakodar Civil Hospital

मिशन वैक्सीनेशन:कैपिटोल अस्पताल, शाहकोट सीएचसी और नकोदर सिविल अस्पताल में किसी ने नहीं लगवाई वैक्सीन

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • 2800 में से महज 878 ਹੇहेल्थ वर्करों ने ही लगवाया टीका

जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीन की डोज लेने वाले लाभपात्रियों की गिनती 5800 तक पहुंच गई है। सोमवार को 2800 में से 878 हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने ही टीका लगवाया। निजी अस्पतालों में 17, सरकारी हेल्थ सेंटर्स में 10 सेंटर बनाए गए। विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कैपिटोल अस्पताल, शाहकोट सीएचसी और सब डिवीजन अस्पताल नकोदर में सोमवार को किसी भी हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका नहीं लगाया।

वहीं, शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल के डॉक्टर अब सिविल सर्जन दफ्तर में रजिस्ट्र‌ेशन के लिए कह रहे है। सेहत विभाग की तरफ से स्पष्ट किया गया है कि चंडीगढ़ हेड क्वार्टर से कोविन पोर्टल पर दोबारा रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए कोई नोटिफिकेशन जारी नहीं हुई है।

नि:शुल्क टीका लगवाने की होड़ में डॉक्टर्स- 16 जनवरी को जिले में वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव शुरू की गई जबकि तीन महीने पहले ही सेहत विभाग ने सरकारी और प्राइवेट अस्पतालों को स्टाफ की डिटेल भेजने के लिए कहा गया था। कई बार मैसेज भेजने के बावजूद डॉक्टरों ने विश्वास नहीं दिखाया। लेकिन 16 जनवरी को सरकारी अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों और स्टाफ ने टीका लगवाए तो अब कई प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर जिला टीकाकरण केंद्र में पहुंच रहे हैं और अपनी व स्टाफ की कोविन पोर्टल पर एंट्री के लिए कह रहे हैं।

इधर, 24 नए संक्रमित और एक मरीज ने दम तोड़ा-सोमवार को जिले में कोरोना के 24 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से 15 की गिनती जिले के आंकड़े में की गई क्योंकि बाकी बाहरी जिलों में रहने वाले हैं। अब तक कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 20510 पर पहुंच गई है। जबकि एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 182 है। सोमवार को इलाज के दौरान काला बकरा के गांव मानक राय के रहने वाले 92 साल के बुजुर्ग की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई है। बता दें रिपोर्ट के अनुसार बुजुर्ग को कोरोनावायरस के इलाज के कोई अन्य बीमारी नहीं थी। अब तक जिले में कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वालों की गिनती 668 तक पहुंच चुकी है।

