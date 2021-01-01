पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:8 नगर कौंसिलों के 110 वार्डों के लिए नामांकन आज से होंगे

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • नकोदर में सबसे ज्यादा 31474, मेहतपुर में सबसे कम 8173 मतदाता, आरओ और नाॅमिनेशन केंद्रों की सूची जारी

निकाय चुनाव के लिए शनिवार से नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो रही है। 14 फरवरी को 1.15 लाख से अधिक वोटर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। जिले की 8 नगर कौंसिलों के लिए प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतरेंगे। इनमें 110 वार्ड हैं, जिनमें 61421 पुरुष, 54209 महिला यानी कुल 115633 मतदाता हैं। नकोदर नगर कौंसिल में सबसे ज्यादा 31474 लोग और मेहतपुर में सबसे कम 8173 लोग वोट के अधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे।

जिले में आदमपुर, अलावलपुर, करतारपुर, नकोदर, नूरमहल, फिल्लौर, लोहियां खास, नूरमहल और मेहतपुर में चुनाव होंगे। इस संबंध में रिटर्निंग अफसर (आरओ) और नाॅमिनेशन केंद्रों की सूची जारी कर दी गई है। कुल वोटरों में महिलाओं के मुकाबले पुरुषों की गिनती 7212 ज्यादा है।

आरोप... संभावित प्रत्याशियों के नाम मतदाता सूची से गायब किए, 10 हजार से ज्यादा नामों में गड़बड़ी

8 नगर कौंसिलों और नगर पंचायतों के 110 वार्डों की मतदाता सूची से करीब 10 हजार पुराने नाम कटने, बदलने या फिर वार्ड नंबर बदलने का प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों पर इलाकावासियों ने आरोप लगाया है। इसमें ज्यादातर ऐसे लोग हैं, जो बीते कई माह से चुनाव मैदान में उतरने की तैयारी कर रहे थे। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि सूची में वोटर कम न हो, इसलिए नए मतदाताओं का नाम जोड़ा भी गया है। कई इलाकों के लोगों ने इसकी शिकायत चीफ इलेक्शन कमीशन पंजाब से की है। जिसमें आरोप लगाया कि अधिकारियों ने जानबूझ कर सशक्त उम्मीदवारों के नाम और उनके परिजनाें के नाम वोटर सूची से कटवा दिए हैं।

अलावलपुर के सुखबीर कुमार, नरेश भंडारी, नरेंद्र शर्मा और सुखबीर सिंह सहित इलेक्शन कमीशन को शिकायती पत्र भेजकर पूरे मामले की जांच कराए जाने की मांग की है। उनका कहना है कि प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सत्तापक्ष के लोगों को जिताने के लिए पूर्व से उम्मीदवारी की तैयारी कर रहे लोगों और उनके जानकारों के नामों को कटवाने के साथ ही वोटर लिस्ट में गड़बड़ी करवाई गई हैं। इस संदर्भ में इलेक्ट्रो रजिस्ट्रेशन अफसर डाॅ. जयइंदर का कहना है कि वहीं इलेक्शन कार्यालय प्रभारी सुधीर शर्मा का कहना है कि वोटर सूची में किसी का नाम नहीं काटा गया। जो भी लोग नाम एड करवाने या संशोधन कराने आए हैं, उन्हें पूरी वरीयता के साथ सूची में जोड़ा गया है।

