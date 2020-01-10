पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • On The Fazilka Ferozepur Road, The Tractor trolley Was Hit By A Trolley Driver From Behind, Two Died And Two Were Injured In The Accident.

सड़क हादसा:फाजिल्का-फिरोजपुर रोड पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली को ट्राला ने मारी पीछे से टक्कर, हादसे में दो की मौत और दो घायल हुए

फाजिल्का33 मिनट पहले
ट्राला चालक ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी, जिससे दो महिलाओं की मौत हो गई, दो घायल हो गए।- डेमो फोटो
  • ट्राला चालक ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी जिससे हादसा हो गया
  • पुलिस ने अज्ञात ट्राला चालक के खिलाफ धारा 304 ए के तहत मामला दर्ज किया

फाजिल्का-फिरोजपुर रोड पर मंगलवार को एक तेज रफ्तार ट्राला ने एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में एक महिला और उसकी पोती की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, वहीं दो अन्य लोग घायल हो गए। ट्रैक्टर चालक की हालत गंभीर बनी होने के चलते उसे मेडिकल कॉलेज फरीदकोट रेफर कर दिया गया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक फाजिल्का से ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली और ट्राला चालक में टक्कर हो गई, दोनों जलालाबाद की तरफ जा रहे थे और फाजिल्का में जटवाली के पास फाजिल्का-फिरोजपुर रोड पर ट्राली को ट्राला ने पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। मृतक की पहचान 45 वर्षीय सरस्वती और 21 वर्षीय उनकी पोती निशा के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस द्वारा मृतकों के शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल फाजिल्का लाया गया और आगे की जांच शुरू करदी। उनकी जांच के बाद, पुलिस ने अज्ञात ट्राला चालक के खिलाफ धारा 304 ए के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

