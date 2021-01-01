पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Online Exam Of UG PG In Punjab University Will Be Conducted In February, Examinations Will Be Held In March For Admission In First Semester

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन एग्जाम:पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी में यूजी-पीजी के ऑनलाइन एग्जाम फरवरी में, फर्स्ट सेमेस्टर में एडमिशन के लिए मार्च में होंगी परीक्षाएं

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एग्जाम के लिए डेट शीट और गाइडलाइंस दो से तीन दिन के बीच अपलोड करेगी यूनिवर्सिटी

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी और इससे एफिलिएटिड कॉलेजों में यूजी (अंडर ग्रेजुएट) और पीजी (पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट) स्टूडेंट्स के ऑड सेमेस्टर के एग्जाम ऑनलाइन होंगे। 15 फरवरी को होने जा रहे इन एग्जाम के लिए पीयू ने डेट शीट और गाइडलाइंस दो से तीन दिन में अपलोड कर सकती है। कंट्रोलर ऑफ एग्जामिनेशन प्रो. जगत भूषण ने बताया कि पहले से चल रही क्लासेज 15 फरवरी और फर्स्ट सेमेस्टर में एडमिशन लेने वाले यूजी और पीजी के एग्जाम 8 मार्च से होंगे। प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम दो से 5 फरवरी से होंगे। नए एडमिशन के लिए प्रैक्टिकल फरवरी के अंत में होंगे।

इसके लिए डेट बाद में तय की जाएगी। हालांकि यूजीसी और एजुकेशन मिनिस्ट्री ने स्टूडेंटस के प्रैक्टिकल कराने के आदेश दिए थे कि लेेकिन पीयू ने इस दिशा में काम नहीं किया। प्रो भूषण ने बताया की एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड, क्वेश्चन पेपर डाउनलोड, पेपर अटेंप्ट करने और आंसर शीट को सब्मिट करने की गाइडलाइंस जल्द ही जारी होंगी।

पीयू ने तैयार नहीं की गाइडलाइंस, पेपर लिखने का समय बढ़ाने की तैयारी- राज्य सरकार ने सभी यूनिवर्सिटीज को फिजिकल तौर पर एग्जाम कराने के लिए कहा है। गुरु नानक देव यूनिवर्सिटी ने फिजिकल तौर पर क्लासेज रिज्यूम करते हुए फिजिकल एग्जाम की घोषणा करीब 15 दिन पहले ही कर दी थी लेकिन पीयू ने इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। सूत्रों के मुताबिक पीयू का एग्जामिनेशन डिपार्टमेंट भी फिजिकल एग्जाम कराने के पक्ष में था लेकिन सीनेट और सिंडीकेट के इलेक्शन टलने और स्टूडेंट्स के इस पक्ष में आकर कैंपस में किए गए प्रोटेस्ट से घबराया पीयू प्रशासन ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय तक स्टूडेंट्स को कैंपस से दूर ही रखना चाहता है। उल्लेखनीय है कि पॉलिटिकल पार्टी काे ध्यान में रखे बिना सभी पूर्व प्रेसिडेंट्स ने कैंपस में बड़ा प्रोटेस्ट किया था।

इस बार होंगे कुछ और बदलाव, चल रहा विचार...पेपर के लिए पीयू ने कोई सॉफ्टवेयर आदि न तो खरीदा है और ही तैयार कराया है। एग्जिट सेमेस्टर के लिए हुए एग्जाम वाले सिस्टम को ही अपनाया जाएगा हालांकि इस बार कुछ बदलाव किए जाएंगे। इस बार शीट्स की संख्या और समय को बढ़ाया जा सकता है। इसके साथ ही सिलेबस में मिलने वाली छूट रोकी जा सकती है। पिछली बार एक सब्जेक्ट में अलग-अलग सेक्शन के जरूरी सवाल करने की बजाए सभी सेक्शन में से 50 फीसदी पेपर ही करना था। इस बार फिलहाल इस दिशा में विचार चल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser