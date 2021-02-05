पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Pakistani Civilian Arrested From International Border In Punjab, BSF And Intelligence Agencies Interrogated

देश में घुसा 'दुश्मन':पंजाब में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमा पर घूम रहा पाकिस्तानी नागरिक गिरफ्तार, BSF और खुफिया एजेंसियां कर रहीं पूछताछ

गुरदासपुरएक घंटा पहले
पाकिस्तानी नागरिक भारतीय सीमा में करीब एक किलोमीटर अंदर आ गया था।
पाकिस्तानी नागरिक भारतीय सीमा में करीब एक किलोमीटर अंदर आ गया था।
पंजाब के गुरदासपुर जिले से एक पाकिस्तानी नागरिक को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वह अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमा पर घूम रहा था। लोगों ने उसे देखा तो BSF को सूचना दी। खबर मिलते ही जवान मौके पर पहुंचे और उक्त शख्स को दबोच लिया। फिलहाल खुफिया एजेंसियां और BSF उससे पूछताछ कर रही हैं।

बताया जा रहा है कि पाकिस्तानी नागरिक भारतीय सीमा में करीब एक किलोमीटर अंदर आ गया था। गांव हरुवाल के लोगों ने उसे देखा। हालांकि, अभी इस बारे में BSF अधिकारियों ने कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं दी है, लेकिन सूत्रों के मुताबिक पाकिस्तानी नागरिक को गुरुवार देर रात पकड़ा गया।

प्राथमिक पूछताछ में उसने अपना नाम शिबाज अहमद पुत्र मोहम्मद इकबाल निवासी गांव बूरेवाली, पोस्ट आफिस औरंगाबाद, तहसील नारोवाल बताया है। फिलहाल उसे पुलिस के हवाले नहीं किया गया है। आरोपी से कोई सामान भी बरामद नहीं हुआ है। लेकिन, वह देश में घुसा कैसे, इस संबंध में पूछताछ की जा रही है।

