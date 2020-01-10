पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Pathankot Mental Stress College Professor Lost His Life, Wrote In A Suicide Note Papa Is Calling

पठानकोट में खुदकुशी:कॉलेज प्रोफेसर ने फांसी लगाई, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- जाने का दिल तो नहीं करता, लेकिन मुझे पापा बुला रहे हैं

पठानकोटएक घंटा पहले
पठानकोट में रविवार को एक कॉलेज प्रोफेसर ने फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। पुलिस को मौके से सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है। इसमें लिखा है- पत्नी और बच्चों को छोड़कर जाने का दिल तो नहीं करता, पर मजबूर हूं। पापा बुला रहे हैं।

मृतक की पहचान शहर के कालिया कॉलोनी निवासी सुलिंदर के रूप में हुई है। वह एक कॉलेज में प्रोफेसर थे। जांच अधिकारी के मुताबिक मौके से मिले सुसाइड नोट में प्रोफेसर ने अपनी मौत का जिम्मेदार खुद को ही बताया है।

सुसाइड नोट में लिखा है, 'मैं यह खौफनाक कदम खुद ही उठा रहा हूं। पत्नी अनु और बच्चों को छोड़कर जाने का दिल नहीं कर रहा, लेकिन मुझे पापा बुला रहे हैं। मेरी परिवार और ससुरालजनों से हाथ जोड़कर विनती है कि मुझे माफ कर दें। मैं मजबूर था।'

