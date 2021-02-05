पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपने खोदे में खुद गिरी:'उस' के लिए पति को फंसाना चाहती थी महिला, पहुंची सलाखों के पीछे; 'वो' भी साथ गया

पटियाला की क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम की गिरफ्त में पति के खिलाफ साजिश रचने वाली महिला सर्बजीत कौर और उसका आशिक। - Dainik Bhaskar
पंजाब के पटियाला में मंगलवार को एक अजीब सा मामला सामने आया है। एक महिला जिसके लिए पति को फंसाना चाहती थी, उसी के साथ खुद ही जेल की सलाखों के पीछे पहुंच गई। महिला और उसके आशिक को पुलिस ने नशीली गोलियों के साथ पकड़ा है और इसकी जांच के बाद ही पति के खिलाफ रची गई साजिश से पर्दा उठा।

CIA स्टाफ पटियाला की ने बीते दिन शहर के मनमिंदरजीत सिंह उर्फ मन्नू पुत्र मिट्ठू सिंह को नाभा रोड पर नाकाबंदी के दौरान नशे के रूप में इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली 1300 प्रतिबंधित गोलियों के साथ पकड़ा गया था। उसके खिलाफ थाना सिविल लाइन में NDPS एक्ट में केस दर्ज करके CIA स्टाफ ने पुलिस रिमांड हासिल किया। जांच में सामने आया कि मनमिंदरजीत सिंह बाल-बच्चे वाला है। डेढ़ साल पहले उसके मोबाइल पर एक महिला की मिस्ड कॉल आई और बाद में दोनों में संपर्क बढ़ गया। महिला सर्बजीत कौर पत्नी जगसीर सिंह घर से शॉपिंग करने के बहाने मनमिंदरजीत के साथ पटियाला, समाना और अमृतसर में मिलने जाने लगी।

दोनों पिछले 10-15 दिन से साजिश रच रहे थे कि उनके मिलन में रोड़ा बन रहे सर्बजीत कौर के पति जगसीर सिंह के वाहन में नशीली गोलियां रखकर इस बारे में पुलिस को सूचना दे देंगे। इस साजिश का सिरे चढ़ने से पहले ही भांडा फूट गया। सर्बजीत कौर ने मनमिंदरजीत को नशीली गोलियों का प्रबंध करने के लिए 15 हजार रुपए दिए। मनमिंदरजीत इन पैसों की गोलियां लेकर आ ही रहा था कि नाकाबंदी में पकड़ा गया। इस खुलासे के बाद पुलिस ने सर्बजीत कौर को गांव से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। अब दोनों का पुलिस रिमांड हासिल करके उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है।

