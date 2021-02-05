पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाने की कोशिश:शरारती तत्वों ने मस्जिद के दरवाजे के पास फोड़ा पैट्रोल बम, कोई हताहत नहीं; CCTV खंगालने में जुटी पुलिस

अमृतसर24 मिनट पहले
  •
अमृतसर के छेहरटा में जामा मस्जिद के बाहर पेट्रोल बम से हमले के बाद जमा लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
अमृतसर के छेहरटा में जामा मस्जिद के बाहर पेट्रोल बम से हमले के बाद जमा लोग।

अमृतसर में मंगलवार को धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाने की कोशिश की घटना सामने आई है। यहां एक मस्जिद पर पैट्रोल बम से हमला किया गया है। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की जांच-पड़ताल शुरू की। हालांकि, खबर लिखे जाने तक इस संबंध में कोई सुराग नहीं हासिल हो पाया है। पुलिस घटनास्थल के आसपास लगे CCTV कैमरों की रिकॉर्डिंग चेक करने में जुटी है, ताकि शरारती तत्वों तक पहुंच बनाई जा सके।

घटना छेहरटा इलाके की है। इसका पता मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे के करीब तब चला, जब यहां लोग नमाज के लिए जामा मस्जिद पहुंचना शुरू हुए। दरवाजे के बाहर बोतल का कांच बिखरा पड़ा था। मस्जिद की दीवार आग लगने की वजह से काली पड़ चुकी थी। पेड़-पौधों को भी नुकसान पहुंचा हुआ था। आसपास के लोगों का कहना है कि जोरदार धमाका तो जरूर हुआ था, पर इस बात का पता बाद में चला कि अज्ञात युवकों ने जामा मस्जिद के बाहर पेट्रोल बम फेंका था। आनन-फानन में पुलिस को सूचना दी गई।

सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है, लेकिन इसको लेकर मुस्लिम भाईचारे में रोष का माहौल है। उधर, इस बारे में ACP देवदत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि मामले की गहनता से जांच की जा रही हैl अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। साथ ही उनकी पहचान के लिए घटनास्थल के आसपास के CCTV कैमरों की फुटेज भी खंगाली जा रही हैंl

