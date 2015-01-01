पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सौंदर्यीकरण:ढाई महीने में बदल गई पीएपी चौक की तस्वीर,डेढ़ साल में 11 में एक भी चौक का नहीं हो पाया सौंदर्यीकरण

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 बार 6 चौराहों पर काम शुरू हुआ, कभी सियासत हावी हो गई, तो कभी अफसर लापरवाह हो गए

स्मार्ट सिटी के दम पर सिटी की नुहार बदलने वाले प्रोजेक्ट ही दम तोड़ने लगे हैं। खासकर शुरू से विवादों में रहा चौक के सौंदर्यीकरण का प्रोजेक्ट बीते डेढ़ साल से अधर में फंसा है। 21 करोड़ की लागत से 11 चौकों को संवारना था, जो अब तक 50 फीसदी भी पूरे नहीं हो पाए हैं। अब तक आधा दर्जन चौक का काम शुरू हुआ है, लेकिन मौके पर फुटपाथ, रोड के किनारे में टाइलें लगाने के अलावा ऐसा कोई काम नहीं हुआ है, जो

शहर को चौक के सौंदर्यीकरण का एहसास करा सके। ऊपर से चौक की डिजाइन को लेकर सांसद से लेकर मेयर, एमएलए और पार्षद तक एतराज जताकर इसे खारिज कर चुके हैं, बावजूद इसके फंड की बर्बादी को लेकर अब तक कोई सुधार नहीं हो पाया है। ऐसे में एनएचएआई की ओर से पीएपी चौक के सौंदर्यीकरण का काम महज ढाई माह में पूरा कर ठेका कंपनी ने स्मार्ट सिटी की प्लानिंग को आईना दिखाने का काम किया है। 7 करोड़ की लागत वाले पीएपी चौक पर 90 फीसदी काम पूरा हो चुका है, जहां हाई ब्यूटीफिकेशन के साथ ही मास्ट लाइट और रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम तक तैयार किया गया है।

डिजाइन में खामी के बाद अब घटिया मटीरियल की भी शिकायत-दो दिन पहले ही कांग्रेस के 5 पार्षदों ने निरीक्षण के दौरान गुरु अमरदास चौक के काम में घटिया मटीरियल का इस्तेमाल होने का आरोप लगाया। मौके से पार्षदों ने खुद ही कंक्रीट के सैंपल भर। इससे पहले चौक की डिजाइन को लेकर निगम हाउस की मीटिंग में भी सवाल होते रहे हैं, जिसमें स्मार्ट सिटी के काम में पार्षदों की राय लेने की मांग की गई। तर्क दिया गया कि उनके वार्ड में काम होता है और उन्हें पता तक नहीं। जबकि लोग उनसे शिकायत या एतराज करते हैं।

ठेका फर्म को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने की हो चुकी है सिफारिश-स्मार्ट सिटी के रिव्यू मीटिंग में सांसद से लेकर मेयर और एमएलए ठेका फर्म को काम में देरी के लिए ब्लैक लिस्ट करने की सिफारिश कर चुके हैं। बाद में स्मार्ट सिटी के सीईओ का काम चार्ज संभालने के बाद करणेश शर्मा ने ठेकेदार को तीसरा नोटिस भी जारी किया, जिसके बाद कोरोना के कारण ठप पड़ा काम दोबारा शुरू हुआ, लेकिन जनवरी 2019 में वर्कऑर्डर लेने वाली कंपनी बीते डेढ़ साल में काम पूरा नहीं कर पाई है।

मेयर बोले, फंड की बर्बादी हो रही, ठोस फैसला लेंगे... मेयर जगदीश राजा ने कहा कि चौक के सौंदर्यीकरण के नाम पर फंड की बर्बादी हो रही है, लेकिन ठेकेदार का रवैया देखकर लग रहा है कि कोई ठोस फैसला लेना होगा। स्मार्ट सिटी की रिव्यू मीटिंग में चौक के काम को लेकर सख्त फैसला लेने के लिए सीईओ को कहा जाएगा।
विधायक बेरी ने कहा, प्रोजेक्ट रद्द करना ही होगा... सेंट्रल हलके से विधायक राजिंदर बेरी ने कहा कि पीएपी चौक जाकर ही स्मार्ट सिटी के अफसर देख लें, तो उन्हें सिटी के चौक का सही हाल पता लग जाएगा। अब तो इस प्रोजेक्ट को रद्द करने या फिर दूसरे कंपनी को ही काम देने में ही फायदा है। अन्यथा मौजूदा ठेकेदार तो सालों में यह काम पूरा नहीं कर पाएगा।

