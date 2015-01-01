पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बटाला में SSP ऑफिस के बाहर प्रदर्शन:नशे पर पुलिस और शिवसेना हिंदोस्तान आमने-सामने; SSP बोले-केस रद्द कराने को बनाया जा रहा दबाव, पर पुलिस डरेगी नहीं

बटालाएक घंटा पहले
  • पार्टी के प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री राजा वालिया और सैकड़ों समर्थकों ने जलाया पुतला
  • पुलिस को अल्टीमेटम दिया-10 दिन में नशा खत्म नहीं हुआ तो तेज करेंगे संघर्ष

बटाला में नशा तस्करी के मामले पर पुलिस और राजनीति एक-दूसरे के आमने-सामने खड़े हो गई हैं। गुरुवार को SSP ऑफिस के बाहर पुतला जलाकर शिवसेना हिंदोस्तान के कार्यकर्ताओं ने चेतावनी दी कि अगर 10 दिन में नशा खत्म नहीं हुआ तो SSP ऑफिस के बाहर फिर से प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। दूसरी ओर इस मामले में SSP रछपाल सिंह ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि शिवसेना नेता राजा वालिया पर कई मामले दर्ज हैं। उन्हीं को रद्द करवाने के लिए पुलिस पर दबाव बनाया जा रहा है, लेकिन पुलिस डरने वाली नहीं है। इस तरह की गुंडागर्दी को किसी भी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

आज प्रदर्शन के लिए शिवसेना हिंदोस्तान के प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री राजा वालिया सैकड़ों साथियों के साथ बोहड़ी मंदिर से पैदल मार्च निकालते हुए SSP कार्यालय पहुंचे। यहां करीब 1 घंटा प्रदर्शन किया। हालांकि पुलिस ने भी प्रदर्शनकारियों को कार्यालय के अंदर जाने से रोकने लिए बैरिकेडिंग की हुई थी। इसके चलते शिव सैनिकों ने कार्यालय के बाहर ही नशे के पुतला जलाकर नारे लगाए।

इस दौरान राजा वालिया ने कहा कि बटाला पुलिस शहर से नशे का खात्मा करने में पूरी तरह से असफल है। उन्होंने खुद बीते एक-दो दिन के भीतर ही करीब 2200 रुपए का नशा खरीदा है। आज उसी नशे को पुतले के साथ जलाया गया है। बटाला को नशामुक्त करने के लिए पुलिस को 10 दिन का अल्टीमेटम दिया गया है और अगर ऐसा नहीं होता है तो 10 दिन बाद SSP ऑफिस के बाहर फिर से प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

इस बारे में SSP रछपाल सिंह से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि 4 माह में करीब 13 किलो हेरोइन बरामद की गई है। सैकड़ों आरोपियों को जेल भेजा जा चुका है। रही बात शिवसेना के प्रदर्शन की तो पार्टी नेता राजा वालिया पर कई मामले दर्ज हैं। पुलिस पर दबाव डालकर अपने मामले हल करवाने की जो रणनीति बनाने में वालिया लगा हुआ है, पुलिस इस तरह की गुंडागर्दी को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी।

उधर, दिनभर की गतिविधि को लेकर सिटी थाने की पुलिस ने राजा वालिया और 15-20 अज्ञात समर्थकों पर विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। SHO सिटी मनोज शर्मा ने बताया कि राजा वालिया और उनके समर्थकों पर यह मामला बिना अनुमति के धरना देने से यातायात में रुकावट डालने के आरोप में दर्ज किया गया है।

