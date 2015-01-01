पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Police Did Not Stop At 4 Big Check Posts From J&amp;K, Revealing Smugglers Caught With 250 Kg Sawdust

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चूरापोस्त:250 किलो चूरापोस्त समेत पकड़े गए तस्करों का खुलासा जेएंडके से लेकर 4 बड़े चेक पोस्ट पर पुलिस ने नहीं रोका

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रक खाली था, सिर्फ तिरपालें होने के कारण नहीं हुआ शक, तीसरा फरार आरोपी पकड़े गए तस्कर का भाई

भुलत्थ पुलिस ने सोमवार देर रात जम्मू कश्मीर से आ रहे ट्रक से पकड़े ढाई सौ किलो चूरापोस्त मामले ने पुलिस पर ही कई सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। ट्रक में चूरापोस्त की बड़ी खेप थी। जम्मू-कश्मीर से लाते हुए रास्ते में उन्हें 4 बड़ी पुलिस नाकेबंदी ने रोका तक नहीं। भुलत्थ पुलिस भी उन्हें नहीं पकड़ती तो यह खेप रातो-रात कई गांवों में पहुंचाई जानी थी। ट्रक खाली था, अंदर खाली तिरपैलें रखीं हुईं थीं।

पुलिस को चूरा पोस्त भी इन तिरपैलों के नीचे से मिला है। पुलिस ने पकड़े गए दोनों तस्करों का दो दिन का पुलिस रिमांड ले लिया है। उनसे पूछताछ जारी है। फरार तस्कर को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस टीमें भेजी गईं हैं। फरार तस्कर कोई और नहीं है। पकड़े गए तस्कर का भाई है।

जम्मू बॉर्डर, पठानकोट, अमृतसर और ब्यास पुल पर चेक पोस्ट में नहीं हुआ पुलिस को शक

तस्कर सुक्खा सिंह निवासी गांव भदास ने कबूल किया कि वह अपने भाई लखविंदर सिंह के साथ ट्रक नंबर जेके 18-4520 पर जम्मू-कश्मीर से 250 किलो चूरापोस्त लेकर आ रहे थे। उनके साथ तस्कर सुहेल अहमद निवासी मंदोजन जिला सोपियन जम्मू-कश्मीर भी था। भुलत्थ में जैसे ही पुलिस ने उन्हें रोकने का इशारा किया तो वह तीनों भागे लेकिन पुलिस ने उसे और सुहेल को पकड़ लिया जबकि उसका भाई लखविंदर सिंह फरार हो गया। उनका कहना है कि वह जम्मू से आते समय 4 बड़ी पुलिस चेक पोस्ट जम्मू बॉर्डर, पठानकोट, अमृतसर और ब्यास पुल को आसानी से पार कर गए क्योंकि ट्रक खाली था।

पहले भी चूरापोस्त समेत कई तस्कर पकड़े जा चुके

5 नवंबर को थाना तलवंडी चौधरियां पुलिस ने दो तस्करों को श्रीनगर से ट्रक में सेब की पेटियों के नीचे 50 किलो डोडे (चूरा पोस्त) लेकर आते पकड़ा था। 28 अक्टूबर को सुभानपुर पुलिस ने दियालपुर फाटक के पास नाकेबंदी कर 2 तस्करों को 8 किलो डोडे समेत पकड़ा था। दोनों तस्कर 100 रुपए गलासी के हिसाब से डोडे ग्राहकों को बेच रहे थे। 22 अक्टूबर को सिटी पुलिस ने पुरानी दाना मंडी में किराए के मकान में रह कर डोडे चूरा पोस्त का धंधा करते एक तस्कर को पकड़ा था। तस्कर से पुलिस को 28 किलो डोडे चूरापोस्त बरामद हुए थे। 23 अक्टूबर को सिटी पुलिस ने एक महिला तस्कर को 2 किलो डोडे चूरापोस्त लेकर आते पकड़ा था। 19 अक्टूबर को सुल्तानपुर लोधी पुलिस ने दो तस्करों को गांव लाटियांवाल के पास से 10 किलों डोडे लेकर आते पकड़ा था। 28 अगस्त को कोतवाली पुलिस ने एक तस्कर युवक को डेढ़ किलो चूरापोस्त लेकर आते पकड़ा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें