  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  • Politics On Peasant Movement Sidhu, Former Cabinet Minister Of Punjab, Sarcasm At The Central Government

किसान आंदोलन पर राजनीति:नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू का केंद्र सरकार पर कटाक्ष- 'अमीर के घर में बैठा कौआ भी मोर नजर आता है…'

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पंजाब के पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू। -फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
पंजाब के पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू। -फाइल फोटो

पंजाब के पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने गुरुवार को किसान आंदोलन पर केंद्र सरकार के रवैये के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर टिप्पणी की है। सिद्धू ने शायराना अंदाज में अपनी बात को लोगों तक पहुंचाने की कोशिश की है। उन्होंने Farmers Protest के हैशटैग के साथ लिखा है, 'अमीर के घर में बैठा कौआ भी मोर नज़र आता है, एक गरीब का बच्चा क्या तुम्हें चोर नजर आता है?'

गौरतल‍ब है कि कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी समेत तमाम विरोधी दल भाजपा सरकार को बराबर निशाने पर ले रहे हैं। कांग्रेस किसान आंदोलन के पक्ष में है और भाजपा सरकार द्वारा जारी इन कानूनों को काले कानून बता रही है। वहीं गुरुवार को कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान जान गंवाने वाले किसान के परिजनों से रामपुर में मुलाकात की है। प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा का कहना है कि न्यायिक जांच होनी चाहिए।

