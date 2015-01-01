पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशनल क्लीन एयर प्रोग्राम:पीपीसीबी ने पेश की सर्वे रिपोर्ट, प्रदूषण घटाने को अब निगम तैयार करेगा डीपीआर

लुधियाना35 मिनट पहले
  • जोन-डी में मंत्री आशु ने की पीपीसीबी-निगम अफसरों से मीटिंग

केंद्र सरकार के नेशनल एयर क्लीन प्रोग्राम के तहत शहर को 26 करोड़ रुपए जारी हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में ग्रांट का पीपीसीबी और नगर निगम ने किस तरह इस्तेमाल करना है, इसके लिए जोन-डी में मीटिंग रखी गई। इस मौके पर फूड एंड सिविल सप्लाई मंत्री भारत भूषण आशु, मेयर बलकार संधू, निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप कुमार सभ्रवाल, पीपीसीबी के संदीप बहल और अन्य ब्रांचों के अफसर मौजूद रहे। इसमें पीपीसीबी ने सर्वे रिपोर्ट पेश

की। इसमें बताया गया कि सड़क की धूल-वायु प्रदूषण का 28%, बायो-मास 18%, वाहन प्रदूषण 16% और औद्योगिक प्रदूषण शहर के कुल वायु प्रदूषण भार में 35% का योगदान देता है। ऐसे में इस सर्वे रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इस प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए डीपीआर तैयार करने के लिए निगम को कहा गया है। ऐसे में मीटिंग में ये भी बात सामने रखी गई कि निगम को 26 करोड़ रुपए जारी करने के लिए फंड मंजूर हो चुका है।

निगम : वायु प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए होगा काम

दरअसल पीएम-10 का स्तर कम करने के लिए 2017 के मुकाबले 2019 तक 20 फीसदी तक कम करने के उद्देश्य से नेशनल एयर क्वालिटी प्रोग्राम लाया गया, लेकिन अब इसके लिए फंड जारी होने जा रहा है। इसलिए निगम ने लुधियाना को सरकार से मिली ग्रांट के इस्तेमाल के लिए डीपीआर तैयार करनी होगी। डीपीआर सॉलिड वेस्ट, कूड़े का सही प्रबंधन, निपटारे का सही प्रबंध, सुगम यातायात के लिए सड़क बुनियादी ढांचे में सुधार, सड़कों की नियमित और यांत्रिक सफाई, शहर में ग्रीनरी को बढ़ाना, कूड़ा जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाना और आसान यातायात के लिए इंटेलिजेंट ट्रैफिक लाइटें प्रदान करनी होंगी। ऐसे में मीटिंग के दौरान निगम कमिश्नर ने इन योजनाओं को सफलतापूर्वक लागू करने के लिए विश्वास दिलाया और कहा कि शहर के वायु प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए काम किया जाएगा।

पीपीसीबी : मॉनिटरिंग स्टेशन स्थापित

मीटिंग में सामने आया कि अलग-अलग महकमों को 52 करोड़ रुपए नेशनल एयर क्लीन प्रोग्राम के तहत जारी हुए हैं, जिसमें से 26 करोड़ निगम को मंजूर हुए। इसके अलावा पीपीसीबी ने लगभग 4 करोड़ से मॉनिटरिंग स्टेशन स्थापित किए हैं। इससे एयर क्वालिटी की जांच की जाती है। वहीं, 1 करोड़ की लागत मेकेनिकल स्वीपिंग मशीन की खरीद की है। इसे नगर निगम को सौंपा जा चुका है। इनके अलावा नगर निगम ने भी 26 करोड़ रुपए एयर क्वालिटी में सुधार लाने पर खर्च करने हैं।

बुड्‌ढे नाले के किनारे लगाए जाएंगे पौधे-मंत्री आशु ने शहर की हवा से स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए पीपीसीबी और नगर निगम की ओर से दी गई प्रेजेंटेशन को सराहा और कहा कि वायु प्रदूषण के स्तर को कम करने के लिए ये योजनाएं निश्चित रूप से शहर के लिए बूम साबित होंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि लुधियाना को स्वच्छ हवा प्रदान करना उनकी पहल जिम्मेदारी है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने ये भी बताया कि बुड्ढे नाले की कायाकल्प पर 650 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। इसे लेकर भी गंभीरता से काम किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही बुड्‌ढे नाले के इर्द-गिर्द सौंदर्यीकरण भी करवाया जाएगा।

