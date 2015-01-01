पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेटशीट को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन:फरीदकोट में B.Sc. नर्सिंग के विद्यार्थियों ने यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर के बाहर काटा बवाल, मेन रोड जाम किया

फरीदकोट23 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी के बाद विरोध प्रदर्शन करते विद्यार्थी
  • 1500 से अधिक विद्यार्थी जम्मू कश्मीर के हैं, बोले- बिना पढ़ाई किए कैसे दें एग्जाम
  • लॉकडाउन तो पढ़ाई बीच में ही छोड़कर जाना पड़ा घर, ज्यादातर सिलेबस प्रैक्टिकल है

पंजाब के फरीदकोट में बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी के बाहर B.Sc. नर्सिंग के विद्यार्थियों ने जमकर बवाल काटा और मेन रोड पर जाम लगा दिया। विद्यार्थी डेटशीट जारी किए जाने से नाराज हैं। हंगामा करने वालों में ज्यादातर जम्मू-कश्मीर के विद्यार्थी हैं। विद्यार्थियों का कहना है कि यूनिवर्सिटी ने डेटशीट तो जारी कर दी है, लेकिन, यह भी बताए कि हम बिना पढ़ाई किए एग्जाम कैसे दें? सेशन शुरू होते ही लॉकडाउन लगा गया और उन्हें पढ़ाई छोड़कर घर जाना पड़ा। ज्यादातर सिलेबस प्रैक्टिकल है और एक भी क्लास नहीं लगी है।

हंगामा करने की खबर यूनिवर्सिटी के उच्चाधिकारियों तक पहुंची तो उन्होंने मौके पर पहुंचकर रास्ता खाली करवाया। जम्मू-कश्मीर से आए विद्यार्थी राशिद और आमिर ने बताया कि वे बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी से नर्सिंग का कोर्स कर रहे हैं। मार्च में कोरोना महामारी के चलते पूरे देश में एकाएक लॉकडाउन लग गया। पंजाब में भी कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया। इसके चलते सभी विद्यार्थियों को जल्द से जल्द अपने अपने राज्यों में लौट जाने के निर्देश दिए गए। इसलिए उन्हें घर जाना पड़ा। उनकी किताबें व पढ़ाई की अन्य सामग्री, नोट्स कमरों में ही रह गए। ऐसे में उनके पास घर रहकर पढ़ाई करने का कोई साधन नहीं था।

जम्मू-कश्मीर में मोबाइल नेटवर्क की दिक्कत होने के कारण वे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई नहीं कर सके। अब कुछ दिन पहले यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से डेटशीट जारी कर दी गई है, लेकिन बिना पढ़ाई किए एग्जाम कैसे दें। ज्यादातर सिलेबस प्रैक्टिकल होने के कारण वे पढ़ नहीं पाए तो अब परीक्षा कैसे दे सकते हैं।

छात्रा हरवीर कौर ने कहा कि कोरोना के चलते लगभग सभी विश्वविद्यालयों ने अपने विद्यार्थियों को प्रमोट कर दिया है तो बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी क्यों नहीं कर सकती। विद्यार्थियों ने यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन से मांग की कि पहले, दूसरे व तीसरे साल के विद्यार्थियों को प्रमोट किया जाए।

बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी की रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. रूही दुग्गल ने बताया कि विद्यार्थी परीक्षा के बिना प्रमोट करने की मांग लेकर आए थे, लेकिन उनकी यह मांग वाजिब नहीं है। यूनिवर्सिटी का अपना एक प्रोटोकॉल होता है और हमारी यूनिवर्सिटी सभी विद्यार्थियों से परीक्षा ले रही है। अब तो सरकार ने भी यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेज खोलने की अनुमित दे दी है। हमने पहले विद्यार्थियों की ही मांग पर परीक्षा के तारीखें आगे बढ़ा दी थीं, लेकिन अब ये परीक्षा के बिना अगली क्लास में प्रमोट करने की बात कह रहे हैं, जिसे मानना बहुत मुश्किल है।

