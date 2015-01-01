पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP's Connection With Maharana Pratap's Descendants, Advocate Son Will Bring Dulhania

दो संस्कृतियों का मिलन:महाराणा प्रताप के वंशजों से जुड़ा पंजाब के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राणा केपी का संबंध, एडवोकेट बेटा लाएगा दुल्हनिया

रोपड़43 मिनट पहले
रोपड़ के ज्ञानी जैल सिंब नगर में रिश्ते की रस्म के दौरान उपस्थित पंजाब विधानसभा के स्पीकर राणा के.पी सिंह, उनका बेटा विश्वपाल सिंह, लड़की के पिता रावत अजय सिंह व अन्य।
  • महाराणा प्रताप के छोटे भाई शक्ति सिंह के वंशज हैं राजस्‍थान के बोएड़ा राज परिवार के सदस्‍य
  • रावत अजय सिंह ने अपनी बेटी त्रयंबिका के लिए मांगा था राणा केपी सिंह के बेटे का हाथ

पंजाब विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष राणा कंवरपाल सिंह का संबंध महाराणा प्रताप के वंशजों से जुड़ गया है। रविवार को राणा केपी सिंह के एडवोकेट पुत्र विश्वपाल सिंह राणा का रिश्ता राजस्थान के बोएड़ा राज परिवार में तय हो गया है। रिश्ते की रस्म राणा कंवरपाल सिंह के ज्ञानी जैल सिंह नगर में निवास पर संपन्न हुई। कोरोना के मद्देनजर बेहद सादे माहौल में और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए बिना तामझाम से धार्मिक रस्में पूरी की गई।

बताया जाता है कि राजस्‍थान के बोएड़ा राज परिवार के सदस्‍य महाराणा प्रताप के छोटे भाई शक्ति सिंह के वंशज हैं। स्पीकर राणा केपी सिंह के बेटे विश्वपाल सिंह राणा का हाथ राजस्थान के उदयपुर जिले के रावत अजय सिंह ने अपनी बेटी त्रयंबिका के लिए मांगा था। इसे राणा के.पी सिंह द्वारा स्वीकार कर लिया गया।

विवाह के तय करने के लिए शगुन की रस्में पूरी होने के बाद दोनों परिवारों ने एक-दूसरे को शुभकामनाएं दी। रविवार को रोपड़ के ज्ञानी जैल सिंह नगर में राणा निवास पर रावत अजय सिंह, ताया रावत विक्रम सिंह ने पहुंचकर धार्मिक रीति-रिवाज निभाए। शगुन की रस्‍म में वधू के परिवार और वर के परिवार की तरफ से चार-चार लोग ही शामिल हुए। रिश्ते की रस्मों को इतनी गुचचुप तरीके से की गई कि शहर में इसकी किसी को भनक नहीं लगी।

राणा कंवरपाल सिंह के साथ उनके भाई सुमेर सिंह लालपुर, समधी कंवर राम सरूप, जवाई डा.ध्रुव सिंह कंवर मौजूद थे। इसके बाद राणा और रावत परिवार के सदस्यों ने दोपहर का भोजन ग्रहण किया। राणा कंवरपाल सिंह ने कहा कि उन्हें बेहद खुशी है कि मेवाड़ के राजसी परिवार की बेटी हमारे परिवार का सदस्य बनने जा रही है और इसके साथ ही वह मेवाड़ की अमीर संस्कृति को साथ लाएगी।

