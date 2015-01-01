पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Punjab Bathinda Co operative Society Secretary, Wife And Daughter Dead Body Under Suspicious Circumstances

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बठिंडा में तीन मौतों से सनसनी:पत्नी और बेटी के साथ मिली को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी के सेक्रेटरी की लाश, गोली मारकर हत्या किए जाने की आशंका

बठिंडा5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बठिंडा की कमला नेहरू कॉलोनी में हत्या की वारदात के बाद मौके पर उमड़ी भीड़।
  • बठिंडा महानगर की कमला नेहरू कॉलोनी से सामने आया मामला, दूध वाला आया तो नहीं मिला कोठी नंबर 387 से कोई जवाब
  • मृतकों की पहचान को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी के सेक्रेटरी चरणजीत सिंह, पत्नी जसविंदर कौर और बेटी सिमरन के रूप में हुई

बठिंडा में सोमवार सुबह उस वक्त सनसनी फैल गई, जब एक ही परिवार के तीन लोग संदिग्ध हालात में मृत पाए गए। आनन-फानन में सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके का मुआयना करके आगे की जांच-पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। प्राथमिक जांच में मामला हत्या का माना जा रहा है। तीनों को गोली लगी है, लेकिन मौके से कोई हथियार या कारतूस वगैरह बरामद नहीं किया गया है। साथ ही यह जानकारी भी सामने आई है कि परिवार का मुखिया को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी में सेक्रेटरी के पद पर कार्यरत था और उस पर लगभग 2 करोड़ के घपले का भी आरोप है। बहरहाल मामले की जांच जारी है।

मामला महानगर की कमला नेहरू कॉलोनी से सामने आया है। मृतकों की पहचान कोठी नंबर 387 में रह रहे को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी के सेक्रेटरी चरणजीत सिंह, पत्नी जसविंदर कौर और बेटी सिमरन के रूप में हुई है। चरणजीत सिंह क बेटा मनप्रीत इंग्लैंड में रहता है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार सुबह करीब 8 बजे जब दूध वाला दूध देने आया तो काफी देर तक घर से कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। इसके बाद दूधिये ने आस-पड़ोस के लोगों को इकट्‌ठा कर लिया। साथ ही सूचना पाकर थाना कैंट की पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई।

मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी सिटी जसपाल सिंह का कहना है कि तीनों लोगों को गोली लगी है। प्राथमिक जांच के हिसाब से मामला हत्या का लग रहा है। हालांकि अभी तक मौके से कोई कोई हथियार या कारतूस वगैरह नहीं मिला है। दूसरी ओर सूत्रों के मुताबिक यह जानकारी भी सामने आई है कि चरणजीत सिंह पर करीब 2 करोड़ रुपए के घपले का भी आरोप है। हो सकता है कि इसी के चलते किसी ने इन तीनों की हत्या की हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में 11 दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू, जर्मनी और ब्रिटेन में भी अगले महीने से टीकाकरण - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें