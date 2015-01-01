पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Announcement To Improve Education In Punjab

सराहनीय पहल:पंजाब में शिक्षा सुधार के लिए कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, विद्यार्थिों को तोहफा

चंडीगढ़9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने प्री-प्राइमरी और प्राइमरी स्कूलों में 2625 टैबलेट बांटे
  • 1467 स्मार्ट स्कूल भी लॉन्च किए, शिक्षा स्तर सुधारना बड़ा लक्ष्य

शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में सुधार करने के उद्देश्य से पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने एक बड़ा कदम उठाया है। सीएम ने शनिवार को एक घोषणा करते हुए विद्यार्थियों को एक शानदार तोहफा दिया है, जो प्रदेश में शिक्षा और शिक्षण को सुलभ बनाएगा।

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने शनिवार को प्रदेश के प्री-प्राइमरी और प्राइमरी स्कूलों में 2625 टैबलेट बांटे। साथ ही 1467 स्मार्ट स्कूल भी लॉन्च किए हैं, ताकि विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करने में दिक्कत न आए तथा उन्हें उच्च गुणवत्ता वाली शिक्षा सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हों।

कैप्टन ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार का उद्देश्य प्रदेश में शिक्षा के स्तर को ऊपर उठाना है। ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन के दौर में यह बेहद जरूरी भी है, ताकि सूबे के होनहार बच्चे प्रोत्साहित हों और आगे बढ़कर प्रदेश का, परिवार का और देश का नाम रोशन करने में अपनी भूमिका निभाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविज्ञान का नोबेल जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय के नाम पर बने इंस्ट्रूमेंट ने चांद पर खोजा पानी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें