पंजाब सरकार की बड़ी राहत:बस ऑपरेटरों की 100 प्रतिशत कर माफी 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ाई, बकाया की अदायगी 31 मार्च तक होगी; कैप्टन ने किया ऐलान

चंडीगढ़6 मिनट पहले
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। फाइल फोटो
  • ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोसिएशनों के साथ एक वर्चुअल कॉन्फ्रेंस में बोले अमरिंदर-हफ्ते तक निपटाए जाएं मिनी प्राइवेट बस मालिकों के मुद्दे
  • परिवहन विभाग ने 50 प्रतिशत कर माफी की मांग की तो सीएम ने 100 प्रतिशत राहत देने का ऐलान किया

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने राज्य के बस ऑपरेटरों को शुक्रवार को एक बड़ी राहत देते हुए सभी स्टेज कैरिज, मिनी और स्कूल बसों के लिए मोटर व्हीकल कर पर 100 प्रतिशत कर यानि टैक्स माफी 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दी है। इसके साथ ही करों के बकाए, ब्याज और जुर्माने के बिना की अदायगी 31 मार्च, 2021 तक आगे डाल दी गई है। इस फैसला से परिवहन क्षेत्र को 100 करोड़ रुपए का कुल वित्तीय लाभ होगा।

हफ्ते तक निपटाएं जाएं मिनी प्राइवेट बस मालिकों के मुद्दे
मुख्यमंत्री ने परिवहन मंत्री रजि़या सुल्ताना को यह भी निर्देश दिए हैं कि प्राइवेट मिनी बस मालिकों को पेश मुद्दे अगले हफ्ते तक निपटा दिए जाएं। मुख्यमंत्री ने इन फैसलों और दिशा निर्देशों का ऐलान राज्य की विभिन्न प्राइवेट ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोसिएशनों के साथ एक वर्चुअल कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान किया गया। इस अवसर पर परिवहन मंत्री रजि़या सुल्ताना के अलावा वित्त मंत्री मनप्रीत सिंह बादल और परिवहन विभाग के सचिव के. शिवा प्रसाद भी हाजिर थे

हालांकि परिवहन विभाग ने पहले 31 दिसंबर तक 50 प्रतिशत तक ही कर माफी का सुझाव दिया गया था, परंतु मुख्यमंत्री ट्रांसपोर्टरों की चिंताओं को मुख्य रखते हुए विभाग के सुझाव से आगे बढ़ते हुए 100 प्रतिशत राहत का ऐलान कर दिया। पहले राज्य सरकार द्वारा ट्रांसपोर्टरों को दो महीनों के लिए 30 सितंबर तक 100 प्रतिशत राहत दी गई थी।

10 प्रतिशत से भी कम लोग बस सेवाओं का कर रहे हैं इस्तेमाल
मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्रांसपोर्टरों को पेश आ रही मुश्किलों का नोटिस लिया, जिन्होंने अपना पक्ष सामने रखते हुए इस बात की तरफ ध्यान दिलाया कि जबकि 10 प्रतिशत से भी कम लोग बस सेवाओं का इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो इस सूरत में उनके लिए अपने वाहन चलाने के लिए डीज़ल की लागत पूरी करनी भी मुश्किल हो रही है। ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोसिएशनों के प्रतिनिधियों ने मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत करवाते हुए कहा कि हालांकि राज्य के ट्रांसपोर्ट और पीआरटीसी का मुख्य रूट होने के कारण काफ़ी मांग है, परंतु प्राईवेट बस ऑपरेटरों को कोविड महामारी के कारण कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

सीएम ने माना ट्रांसपोर्टरों को सरकार के मदद की जरूरत
कैप्टन अमरिंदर ने ट्रांसपोर्टरों की इस बात के साथ सहमति देते हुए उनका उद्योग, जिसका संचालन पूर्ण तौर पर पंजाबी ही करते हैं, को मौजूदा हालात को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार की ओर से मदद की ज़रूरत है और इसी कारण उन्होंने इस वर्ष के अंत तक कुल कर में छूट दिए जाने की मांग मान ली।

