पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन:कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ छिड़े 'युद्ध' में कूदे पंजाब के DIG लखमिंदर सिंह; सरकार को भेजा इस्तीफा

चंडीगढ़कुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलनरत किसानों के समर्थन में अब पंजाब पुलिस भी आ गई है। इसकी पहल पंजाब जेल विभाग के DIG लखमिंदर सिंह जाखड़ ने की है, जिन्होंने रविवार को अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। उन्होंने पंजाब सरकार को अपना इस्तीफा भेजा है।

ADGP (जेल) पीके सिन्हा ने इस्तीफे की कॉपी मिलने की पुष्टि की है। वहीं लखमिंदर सिंह ने इस्तीफा देने की वजह किसान आंदोलन बताया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि प्रदेश के किसान परेशान हैं। अपने हक की लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। ठंड के सीजन में खुले आसमान के नीचे सड़कों पर बैठे हैं।

उन्होंने लिखा कि वे खुद एक किसान के बेटे हैं, इसलिए वह भी इस आंदोलन का हिस्सा बनना चाहते हैं। इसलिए उन्होंने तुरंत प्रभाव से पदमुक्त किए जाने की अपील की है, ताकि वे दिल्ली जाकर अपने किसान भाइयों के साथ मिलकर अपने हक के लिए संघर्ष कर सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद कर सकते हैं, कल भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें