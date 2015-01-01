पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की खबर:पंजाब सरकार ने किया साल 2021 में होने वाली सरकारी छुटि्टयों का ऐलान; देखें और कार्यक्रम प्लान करें

चंडीगढ़21 मिनट पहले
लोगों को छुटि्टयों का बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है, ताकि वे अपने जरूरी काम निपटा सकें।
  लोगों को इनका बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है, ताकि वे अपने जरूरी काम निपटा सकें

पंजाब सरकार ने साल 2021 में होने वाली सरकारी छुटि्टयों का ऐलान कर दिया है। लोगों को इनका बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है, ताकि वे अपने जरूरी काम निपटा सकें। परिवार के साथ कहीं घूमने का प्लान बना सकें या परिचितों की शादी अटेंड कर सकें, और भी बहुत कुछ तो यहां देखिए छुटि्टयों की सूची-

जनवरी
20 जनवरी (बुधवार): गुरपर्व श्री गुरु गोबिन्द सिंह जी
26 जनवरी (मंगलवार): गणतंत्र दिवस

फरवरी
27 फरवरी (शनिवार): जन्म दिवस श्री गुरु रविदास जी

मार्च
11 मार्च (गुरुवार): महाशिवरात्रि 29 मार्च (सोमवार): होली

अप्रैल
2 अप्रैल (शुक्रवार): गुड फ्राइडे
13 अप्रैल (मंगलवार): बैसाखी
14 अप्रैल (बुधवार): जन्म दिन डा. बी.आर. अम्बेडकर
21 अप्रैल (बुधवार): रामनवमी
25 अप्रैल (रविवार): महावीर जयंती

मई
14 मई (शुक्रवार): ईद-उल-फितर 14 मई (शुक्रवार): भगवान परशुराम जयंती

जून
14 जून (सोमवार): शहीदी दिवस श्री गुरु अर्जुन देव जी
24 जून (गुरुवार): कबीर जयंती

जुलाई
21 जुलाई (बुधवार): ईद-उल-जूहा (बकरीद)

अगस्त
15 अगस्त (रविवार): स्वतंत्रता दिवस
30 अगस्त (सोमवार): जन्म अष्टमी

अक्तूबर
2 अक्तूबर (शनिवार): जन्म दिवस महात्मा गांधी जी
7 अक्तूबर (गुरुवार): महाराज अग्रसेन जयंती
15 अक्तूबर (शुक्रवार): दशहरा
20 अक्तूबर (बुधवार): जन्म दिवस महर्षि वाल्मीकि जी

नवंबर
4 नवंबर (गुरुवार): दिवाली
5 नवंबर (शुक्रवार): विश्वकर्मा दिवस 19 नवंबर (शुक्रवार): गुरपर्व श्री गुरु नानक देव जी

दिसंबर
8 दिसंबर (बुधवार): शहीदी दिवस श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर जी
25 दिसंबर (शनिवार): क्रिसमस

