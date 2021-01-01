पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह:CM कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पटियाला में फहराया तिरंगा, किसानों से ट्रैक्टर परेड में शांति बनाए रखने की अपील

पटियाला43 मिनट पहले
देश के 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर पटियाला में झंडा फहराने के बाद परेड की सलमी लेते कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
देश के 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर पटियाला में झंडा फहराने के बाद परेड की सलमी लेते कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।

देश के 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर पंजाब में उत्साह है। सुबह से ही प्रशासनिक अमला झंडा फहराने की तैयारियों में जुटा रहा। CM कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पटियाला में झंडा फहराया, वहीं जिला मुख्यालयों पर मंत्री मुख्य अतिथि रहे। कैप्टन ने किसानों से दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की, वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से भी मांग की कि वह कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलनरत किसानों की मांगों को मानें।

पंजाब सरकार ने अपनी बेहतरीन सेवाएं देने वाले 45 शख्सियतों का सम्मान किया। इस सूची में कोरोना काल में शानदार सेवाएं निभाने वाले फिल्म अभिनेता सोनू सूद का नाम भी शामिल है। कोरोना के कारण इन शख्सियतों का यह सम्मान घर भेज दिया जाएगा। उधर इस दौरान सुरक्षा के भी कड़े इंतजाम किए गए। पाकिस्तान की सीमा से सटे इलाकों में विशेष सतर्कता बरती जा रही है।

परेड में शामिल पुलिस के जवान।
परेड में शामिल पुलिस के जवान।

पटियाला में समारोह के मंच से मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में पंजाबवासियों ने कोरोना का बहादुरी से मुकाबला किया। किसी समय पंजाब में एक दिन में 3700 से ज्यादा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज आ रहे थे, लेकिन अब यह आंकड़ा घटकर 200 तक ही रह गया है। कोरोना से निपटने में हेल्थ वर्करों ने महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई।

इस दौरान CM ने केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाए गए कृषि कानूनों पर भी चर्चा की। उन्होंने इन कानूनों को सिरे से नकारा। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार यह कानून बनाकर पंजाब के किसानों के साथ भेदभाव कर रही है। केंद्र नें यह नए कानून बनाते हुए सलाह भी नहीं ली। उन्होंने दोहराया कि वह सिंघु और टीकरी बॉर्डर पर जमा पंजाब के किसानों के साथ हैं। केंद्र सरकार तीनों खेती कानूनों को रद्द कर किसानों की मांग को स्वीकार करे। साथ ही उन्होंने किसानों से शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से रैली निकालने की अपील की।

ये हैं सम्मानित शख्सियतों में
कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान की बेहतरीन सेवाओं के लिए डॉ. KK तलवाड़ सलाहकार स्वास्थ्य और मेडिकल शिक्षा विभाग पंजाब, डॉ. राज बहादुर वाइस चांसलर बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी आफ हेल्थ साइंस फरीदकोट, डॉ. राजेश कुमार, एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर, एसएचएसआरसी, डॉ. GD पुरी डीन और प्रोफेसर, ऐनसथीसिया विभाग PGIMER चंडीगढ, डॉ. पल्लव रे प्रोफेसर माइक्रोबायोलाजी विभाग PGIMER चंडीगढ़, डॉ. बिश्व मोहन प्रोफेसर कार्डियोलाजिस्ट विभाग DMC लुधियाना को सम्मानित किया गया।

इसके अलावा डॉ. क्लारेंस, जे सैम्यूल वाइस प्रिंसिपल कम्युनिटी विभाग CMC लुधियाना, डॉ. नीलम मरवाहा पूर्व प्रमुख और प्रोफेसर ट्रांसफ्यूजन मेडिसन PGIMER चंडीगढ़, डॉ. अंबुज राय प्रोफेसर कार्डियोलाजी विभाग एम्स नई दिल्ली, डॉ. विशाल चोपड़ा प्रोफेसर और प्रमुख पनमौनेरी मेडिसन विभाग जीएमसी पटियाला, डॉ. रमिंदर पाल सिंह सीबिया प्रोफेसर और प्रमुख मेडिसन विभाग GMC पटियाला, डा. वीणा चतरथ प्रोफेसर GMC अमृतसर, डॉ. संदीप कटारिया अटेंडिंग ऐनस्थियोलाजिस्ट न्यूयार्क, डॉ. अनूप के सिंह न्यूयार्क, डॉ. अजीत कुमार लंदन, डॉ. राजेश महाजन, प्रोफेसर डीएमसीएच लुधियाना, डॉ. कंवरदीप सिंह, प्रोफेसर माइक्रोबायोलाजी सरकारी मेडिकल कालेज अमृतसर, डॉ. अवतार सिंह धानजू, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर सरकारी मेडिकल कालेज अमृतसर, डॉ. रोहित चोपड़ा प्रोफेसर गुरु गोबिंद सिंह मेडिकल कालेज फरीदकोट, डॉ. प्रगति ग्रोवर, सीनियर रेजीडेंट GGS मेडिकल कालेज फरीदकोट को भी सम्मानित किया गया।

ITBP के जवानों ने माइनस 25 डिग्री तापमान में तिरंगा फहराया; संघ प्रमुख भागवत ने भी किया ध्वजारोहण

