बेखौफ लुटेरे:होशियारपुर में दुकान में घुसकर बदमाशों ने फायर किए, डेढ़ लाख रुपए लूटकर फरार

टांडा उड़मुड़ (होशियारपुर)43 मिनट पहले
टांडा उड़मुड़ में दुकान में सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई लूट के लिए हवाई फायरिंग की तस्वीर।
  • टांडा उड़मुड़ में मंगलवार शाम करीब साढ़े 6 बजे अरोड़ा एंटरप्राइजेज में दिया गया वारदात को अंजाम

होशियारपुर के टांडा उड़मुड़ में पिस्तौल के बल पर लूट की वारदात सामने आई है। घटना मंगलवार शाम की है, जब नकाबपोश दो बदमाश एक दुकान में घुस आए। इन्होंने फायरिंग करके दहशत फैलाई और डेढ़ लाख रुपए की नकदी लूटकर फरार हो गए। घटना दुकान के सीसीटीवी कैमरे में भी कैद हो गई है।

घटना टांडा उड़मुड़ में हाईवे पर स्थित अड्डा खुड्डा की है। शाम करीब साढ़े 6 बजे अरोड़ा एंटरप्राइजेज में बाइक पर आए दो नकाबपोश युवक घुस आए। उन्होंने आते ही दुकान मालिक नवजोत सिंह ज्योति पुत्र स्वर्गीय बलविंदर सिंह को पिस्तौल का डर देते हुए नकदी निकालने के लिए कहा। दुकानदार के विरोध करने पर उन्होंने दुकान की छत की तरफ 2 फायर कर किए। इसके बाद दुकानदार ने डरते हुए गल्ले में मौजूद नकदी निकालकर लुटेरों को दे दी।

लगभग डेढ़ लाख रुपए की नकदी लेकर बदमाश टांडा की तरफ फरार हो गए। घटना के बाद दुकानदार ने पुलिस को सूचना दी तो पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की जांच-पड़ताल शुरू की। टांडा के डीएसपी दलजीत सिंह खख और दसूहा के डीएसपी मनीष कुमार खुद मौके पर पहुंचे।

पुलिस के मुताबिक प्राथमिक जांच में घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई मिली है। हालांकि बदमाशों ने अपने चेहरे ढके हुए थे, जिसके चलते पहचान में थोड़ी मुश्किल है। फिलहाल सीसीटीवी फुटेज को जांच का हिस्सा बनाते हुए आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।

