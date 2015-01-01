पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा:पंजाब बोर्ड ने रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए फिर से दिया मौका, पोर्टल पर जाएं और आवेदन करें, 4 दिन बाकी हैं बस

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा कराने की तैयारी
  • 13 दिसंबर को होगी स्टेज 1 की परीक्षा, एनसीईआरटी द्वारा किया जाता है संचालन
  • अनुसूचित जाति, जनजाति और विकलांग विद्यार्थियों को अंकों में छूट दी जाएगी

राज्य स्तर की राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा (एनटीएसई, स्टेज-1) के लिए आवेदन करने के पंजाब बोर्ड ने दूसरा मौका दिया है। पोर्टल दोबारा से खोला गया है, ताकि परीक्षा देने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी आवेदन कर सकें। पोर्टल http://epunjabschool.gov.in 15 नवंबर तक खुला रहेगा। परीक्षा 13 दिसंबर को होनी है। परीक्षा में अनुसूचित जाति, जनजाति और विकलांग विद्यार्थियों को अंकों में छूट दी जाएगी।

स्टेज-1 में पास होने वाले विद्यार्थियों को स्टेज -2 यानी राष्ट्रीय स्तर की परीक्षाओं में भाग लेने का मौका मिलेगा। स्टेट कौंसिल फॉर एजूकेशन रिसर्च एंड ट्रेनिंग (एससीईआरटी) ने साल 2020-21 के लिए ली जाने वाली इस परीक्षा के लिए विस्तृत रूपरेखा तैयार कर ली है। परीक्षा 10वीं कक्षा में पढ़ रहे बच्चे दे सकेंगे। परीक्षा देने के लिए अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति और विकलांग विद्यार्थियों के 9वीं कक्षा में 55 प्रतिशत, जबकि अन्य श्रेणियों के 70 प्रतिशत अंक होने चाहिए।

एनसीईआरटी नई दिल्ली द्वारा ली जाने वाली स्टेज-2 की परीक्षा पास करने वाले लगभग 2 हजार विद्यार्थियों को वजीफा दिया जाएगा। 11वीं व 12वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को यह वजीफा 1250 रुपए प्रति महीना, जबकि ग्रेजुएशन व पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन के लिए 2000 रुपए प्रति महीना मिलेगा। इसके अलावा अन्य क्लासों के लिए यूजीसी के नियमों के अनुसार वजीफा मिलेगा।

प्रवेश पत्र 1 दिसंबर को डाउनलोड किए जा सकेंगे। परीक्षा में 200 मल्टीपल च्वाइस क्वेश्चन (एमसीक्यू) पूछे जाएंगे और प्रत्येक प्रश्न एक नंबर का होगा। अंग्रेजी व पंजाबी माध्यम में होने वाली परीक्षा में 100 अंक मानसिक योग्यता वाले प्रश्नों के और 100 अंक विषयों से संबंधित होंगे। इस परीक्षा के संदर्भ में ज्यादा से ज्यादा विद्यार्थियों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से विशेष प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

