बेहद जरूरी खबर:पंजाब स्टेट टैलेंट सर्च एग्जाम रद्द किया गया; परीक्षा अब 19 दिसंबर को होगी, प्रति महीना वजीफा मिलता है

चंडीगढ़35 मिनट पहले
परीक्षा का उद्देश्य 8वीं और 10वीं में पढ़ने वाले सरकारी स्कूलों के होनहार बच्चों को वित्तीय सहायता प्रदान कर उच्च शिक्षा की तरफ प्रेरित करना है। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • परीक्षा के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया 15 नवंबर तक चली थी
  • 25 नवंबर को एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए गए थे

पंजाब के स्कूली बच्चों के लिए बेहद जरूरी खबर है कि स्टेट टैलेंट सर्च एग्जाम रद्द कर दिया गया है। परीक्षा 13 दिसंबर को होनी थी, लेकिन अब यह 19 दिसंबर को होगी। परीक्षा के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया 15 नवंबर तक चली थी और 25 नवंबर को एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए गए थे।

सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले 8वीं और 10वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को स्कॉलरशिप देने के लिए हर साल यह परीक्षा ली जाती है। इसका उद्देश्य 8वीं और 10वीं में पढ़ने वाले सरकारी स्कूलों के होनहार बच्चों को वित्तीय सहायता प्रदान कर उच्च शिक्षा की तरफ प्रेरित करना है।

इस योजना के तहत आठवीं के 500 और दसवीं के 500 बच्चों को वजीफा देने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसके लिए योग्य बच्चों को 200 रुपए प्रति माह की दर से 12वीं तक वजीफा दिया जाना है। परीक्षा राज्य के सभी जिला हेड क्वार्टर, तहसील में आयोजित की जाएगी।

अगर कोई विद्यार्थी किसी दूसरी स्कीम के तहत वजीफा ले रहा है तो भी वह इस परीक्षा में बैठ सकता है। लेकिन अगर विद्यार्थी नेशनल टैलेंट सर्च एग्जाम (एनटीएसई) के तहत वजीफा ले रहा है तो उसे इसमें शामिल नहीं किया जाएगा। वजीफा प्राप्त करने वाले बच्चे को 9वीं और 11वीं में कम से कम 55 फीसदी नंबर, दसवीं में 60 फीसदी नंबर प्राप्त करने होंगे। आरक्षित श्रेणी के बच्चों के लिए पांच फीसदी अंकों की छूट रहेगी।

परीक्षा में सफल होने वाले बच्चों का माता-पिता के साथ साझा खाता स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में खोला जाएगा। बैंक व उसकी सहायक शाखाएं यह सुनिश्चित करेंगी कि ये खाते बिना किसी प्राथमिक राशि के खोले जाएं। वजीफा प्राप्त करने वाले बच्चे को तभी योग्य माना जाएगा, जब वह 12वीं तक लगातार पढ़ाई करता है। वह अधिकृत छुटि्टयों से ज्यादा समय स्कूल से गैरहाजिर नहीं रहता। अगर उसकी पढ़ाई में किसी तरह का गैप पाया जाता है तो वजीफे को बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

इस तरह होगा चयन

टेस्ट में मानसिकता एवं विषय से संबंधित ज्ञान जांचा जाएगा। मेरिट के आधार पर बच्चों का चयन किया जाएगा। परीक्षा के लिए कोई निर्धारित सिलेबस नहीं होगा, इसका स्तर 8वीं व 10वीं के सिलेबस पर आधारित रहेगा।

180 अंकों की परीक्षा में मानसिक योग्यता के 90 और विषय योग्यता के 90 अंक रहेंगे। जनरल कैटेगरी के बच्चों को कम से कम 40 फीसदी और आरक्षित श्रेणी के बच्चों को 32 फीसदी अंक लेने होंगे। टेस्ट अंग्रेजी या पंजाबी में दिया जा सकता है।

