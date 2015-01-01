पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही:रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल की दो टूक- पंजाब सरकार सुनिश्चित करें सुरक्षा, तभी देंगे अनुमति

चंडीगढ़10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
  • 40 से ज्यादा दिन से ट्रैक पर खड़ी हैं मालगाडि़यां, पंजाब में गहराया बिजली संकट
  • नॉर्दन रेलवे को हो चुका है 1200 करोड़ का नुकसान, रेल मंत्रालय अपनी बात पर अड़ा

केंद्र और पंजाब सरकार के बीच तनातनी के कारण मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही रुकी हुई है, जिसके अभी भी बहाल होने की उम्मीद नजर नहीं आ रही है। शनिवार को रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने भी दो टूक शब्दों में स्पष्ट कर दिया कि जब तक ट्रैक, टेनों, सामान और सफर करने वालों की सुरक्षा पंजाब सरकार सुनिश्चित नहीं करती, तब तक ट्रेनों की आवाजाही बहाल नहीं की जाएगी।

रेल मंत्री ने कहा कि पंजाब के लोग ट्रेनों में सफर करना चाहते हैं, क्योंकि उन्हें छठ पूजा, गुरुपर्व और दीवाली पर अपने-अपने घर जाना है। पंजाब में बिजली संकट गहरा रहा है। जरूरी वस्तुओं, उत्पादों, दूध, फल-सब्जी जैसी चीजों की कमी भी होने लगी है। लेकिन मालगाड़ियां ट्रैक पर खड़ी हैं। रेलवे कोई रिस्क नहीं लेना चाहता, इसलिए जब तक सभी ट्रैक क्लीयर नहीं होंगे, मंत्रालय ट्रेनें चलाने की अनुमित नहीं देगा।

रेल मंत्री ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार यह सुनिश्चित कर दें कि रेलवे ट्रैक पूरी तरह से खाली हो गए हैं। किसान ट्रेनों, मालगाड़ियों, लोगों और सरकारी संपत्ति को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाएंगे। कैप्टन सुरक्षा प्रदान करने की जिम्मेदारी ले, तभी मंत्रालय ट्रेनों और मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही बहाल करने पर विचार करेगी, कोई फैसला लेगी। किसी भी कीमत पर रिस्क लेने को न रेलवे तैयार है और न ही मंत्रालय।

26 सितंबर से खड़ी हैं मालगाड़ियां

केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में पंजाब के किसानों ने रेल रोको आंदोलन शुरू किया था। तब से अब तक पंजाब के ट्रेनों और मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही रुकी हुई है। 26 सितंबर से मालगाड़ियां बेपटरी हैं। 21 अक्टूबर को परिचालन शुरू हुआ, पर 23 को फिर रोकना पड़ा। कांग्रेस नेताओं ने रेल मंत्री से मुलाकात कर सूबे को हो रहे नुकसान की जानकारी दी। सांसदों ने कहा कि पंजाब को कोयला, यूरिया समेत जरूरी सामान नहीं मिल रहा। न ही पंजाब से किसी चीज की सप्लाई हो रही है।

13 स्थानों पर धरना दे रहे किसान

डीआरएम गुरिंद्र मोहन सिंह ने बताया कि अम्बाला रेल मंडल के अधीन आने वाले पंजाब के शंभू, नाभा, संगरूर, बरनाला, बठिंडा व लालड़ू समेत 13 स्थानों पर किसान रेल पटरियों पर धरना दे रहे हैं। मंडल को 170 करोड़ से ज्यादा नुकसान हुआ है। कोयले की सप्लाई नहीं होने से नाभा पावर प्लांट बंद हो गया है। कोयले से लदी 26 मालगाड़ियों को अलग-अलग स्टेशनों पर रोका गया है। 11 मालगाड़ियां पावर प्लांट में ही खाली खड़ी हैं जिन्हें लोडिंग प्वाइंट पर लौटना था।

नॉर्दर्न रेलवे को 1200 करोड़ से ज्यादा नुकसान

पंजाब में किसान आंदोलन के कारण नॉर्दर्न रेलवे को अब तक 1200 करोड़ से ज्यादा का नुकसान हो चुका है। प्रतिदिन औसतन 45 करोड़ का नुकसान हो रहा है। रेलमार्ग पूरी तरह से बाधित है। नॉर्दर्न रेलवे के जीएम आशुतोष गंगाल ने बताया कि आंदोलन के कारण प्रतिदिन आने व जाने वाली औसतन 70 मालगाड़ियां प्रभावित हो रही हैं। अब तक लगभग 1373 यात्री ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुई हैं। कई ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया, जबकि कईयों के रूट डायवर्ट किए गए हैं।

अब तक 2225 मालगाड़ियां प्रभावित हुई हैं। पंजाब से कोयला, उर्वरक, सीमेंट, पीओएल, कंटेनर, इस्पात व अन्य वस्तुओं के 230 रैकों का पंजाब में आना रुक गया और विभिन्न वस्तुओं के 33 रैक पंजाब में ही रुक गए। पंजाब के विभिन्न स्थानों पर 33 रेल इंजन भी रुके पड़े हैं। आंदोलन से पावर प्लांट को कोयले की आपूर्ति और पंजाब से शेष भारत में खाद्यान्न तथा उर्वरक की आपूर्ति को भी व्यापक रूप से प्रभावित हो रही है।

