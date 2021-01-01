पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Raising 17 Suspects, Delhi Police Raids In Jalandhar, Raids On Jugraj And Navpreet Singh's Houses

दिल्ली हिंसा मामला:17 संदिग्धों की धरपकड़ तेज, दिल्ली पुलिस ने जालंधर में की छापेमारी,जुगराज व नवप्रीत सिंह के घरों पर दी दबिश

चंडीगढ़7 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली में गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर किसानों के ट्रैक्टर मार्च के दौरान लाल किले में एक विशेष समुदाय का झंडा फहराने के मामले को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस ने अपनी कार्रवाई तेज कर दी है। इस मामले में आरोपियों को पकड़ने को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस ने पंजाब में जालंधर, लुधियाना, तरनतारन व संगरूर में रेड की। इस रेड की अगुवाई दिल्ली पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच पश्चिमी के एससीपी पलविंद्र सिंह ने की।

पुलिस ने मामले में काॅल डिटेल खंगालने पर 17 लोगों की भूमिका संदिग्ध मानी है। जिसमें से दो आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस ने जालंधर में रेड की। इसी के तहत जुगराज सिंह और नवप्रीत के घरों पर छापेमारी की। एसीपी की टीम में 7 से 8 सदस्य है। पुलिस के मुताबिक झंडा केस में इन दोनों के नाम मुख्य रूप से सामने आए हैं।

दो ट्रस्टों पर आईटी की रेड, रुपये 1 करोड़ बरामद

इधर, इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने पंजाब में दो शिक्षण संस्थानों के ट्रस्टों में सर्च की है। इस सर्च में विभाग के अधिकारियों को एक करोड़ की नकदी और प्रापर्टी के कुछ दस्तावेज भी मिले है। दोनों संस्थाओं के संचालक ट्रस्ट के फंडों को अपने निजी कामों के लिए इस्तेमाल करते थे। जिसके बाद इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने इन संस्थानों के यहां सर्च की गई है।

