इज्जत लूटकर दिया धोखा:लुधियाना में शादी का झांसा देकर विधवा से करता रहा दुष्कर्म; गर्भवती हो गई तो छोड़कर भाग गया

लुधियाना16 मिनट पहले
आरोपी का लगातार महिला के घर आना-जाना था और शादी करने की बात कहता था। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • 2013 में पति की मौत के बाद अकेली रह रही थी महिला
  • आरोपी युवक कुछ दिन पहले ही गांव में रहने आया था

पंजाब के लुधियाना जिले में गांव गोबिंदगढ़ इलाके में एक विधवा के साथ दुष्कर्म किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोप हैं कि युवक शादी का झांसा देकर महिला के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बना रहा था। गर्भवती होने का पता चला तो वह उसे छोड़कर भाग गया।

पीड़ित महिला ने थाना फोकल प्वाइंट में शिकायत दी है। कार्रवाई करते हुए SI कुलजीत कौर ने बताया कि आरोपी का नाम अशोक कुमार बताया गया है। उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। अब उसकी तलाश में छापामारी की जा रही है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में पीड़िता ने बताया कि साल 2013 में उसके पति की मौत हो गई थी। उसके बाद गांव में रहने वाले अशोक से उसकी मुलाकात हुई। दोनों के बीच में बातचीत होने लगी थी। मौके का फायदा उठाकर आरोपी ने उसे शादी करने का वादा किया।

पीड़िता ने कहा कि वह भी उसकी बातों में आ गई और शारीरिक संबंध बनाने की उसकी बात भी मान ली। कुछ दिनों तक यह सब चलता रहा। लेकिन एक दिन उसे पता लगा कि मैं गर्भवती हो गई हूं तो वह उसे छोड़कर भाग गया। गांव भर में उसकी तलाश की, लेकिन वह नहीं मिला।

