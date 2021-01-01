पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  RC And DL Formats Of Vehicles Will Now Be Same, New Rules Will Be Applicable From February

वाहनों की आरसी और डीएल का फॉरमेट अब होगा एक जैसा, फरवरी से लागू होंगे नए नियम

लुधियाना7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्रीय सड़क एवं परिवहन मंत्रालय ने नया नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस फॉर्मेट अलग होने के कारण पैदा होने वाली दिक्कतों से निपटने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने पूरे देश में एक जैसा ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनाने का फैसला किया है। केंद्रीय सड़क एवं परिवहन मंत्रालय ने नया नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। 1 फरवरी 2021 से पंजाब में इस याेजना का लागू किया जा रहा है, जाे याेजना लागू करने के बाद देश का पहला राज्य बन जाएगा।

नियम के अनुसार देश भर में बनने वाले ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस (डीएल) और वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट (आरसी) का फॉर्मेट एक जैसा ही होगा। नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार देश के प्रत्येक राज्य का ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रमाण पत्र (आरसी) के फॉर्मेट एक समान होंगे। सभी ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और आरसी का कलर भी एक जैसा ही होगा।

इनमें लाइसेंस धारक या वाहन स्वामी से संबंधित समस्त जानकारी एक स्थान पर ही होंगी। हलके व नीले रंग में जल्द ही आरसी व लाइसेंस बनाकर लोगों के घरों में पहुंचाया जाएगा। डीएल व इसका नाम इंडियन यूनियन ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और आरसी पर इंडियन यूनियन व्हीकल रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट रखा गया है।

केएमएस का नाम भी बदल डीएमएस रखा-ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से जहां आरसी व डीएल के प्रिंट होने वाले कार्ड की लुक को बदल दिया गया है वहीं आरसी व डीएल बनने के बाद केएमएस (की-मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम) होने का आप्शन को बदल कर डीएमएस (डाक्यूमेंट मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम) कर दिया गया है। इससे लोगों को राहत मिलेगी।

लाइसेंस व आरसी में हाेने वाली गड़बड़ियाें पर भी अंकुश लगेगा- केंद्रीय सड़क एवं परिवहन मंत्रालय द्वारा आदेश मिलने के बाद इस पर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। सबकुछ ठीक रहा ताे फरवरी से प्रदेश में याेजना काे लागू कर दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस व आरसी में हाेने वाली गड़बड़ियाें पर भी अंकुश लगेगा।
-अमरपाल सिंह,स्टेट ट्रांसपाेर्ट कमिश्नर, चंडीगढ़

