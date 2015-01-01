पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्तों पर कानून का पहरा:परिवार को देख भावुक हुआ पा‍किस्तान की जेल से रिहा होकर आया यूपी का सोनू, पिता ने चूम माथा

अमृतसर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमृतसर में 12 साल पहले बिछड़े बेटे से मिने के बाद उसका माथा चूमते उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर निवासी रोशन सिंह।
  • 12 साल पहले दिमागी परेशानी की हालत में घर से चला गया था यूपी के ललितपुर जिले का सोनू सिंह
  • 26 अक्टूबर 2020 को भारत पहुंचा, नारायणगढ़ स्थित कम्युनिटी हेल्थ सेंटर में था क्वारैंटाइन

पाकिस्‍तान की जेल से छूटकर भारत पहुंचा सोनू सिंह आखिरकार अपने परिजनों से मिला। सोनू जब अपने पिता और चाचा से मिला तो उसकी आंखें छलक आईं। उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर के गांव सतवांसा से सोनू को उसके पिता रोशन सिंह और चाचा उदय सिंह लेने पहुंचे। पिता ने लाडले को देखा तो उसके माथे को चूम लिया। दोनों पिता-पुत्र इस दौरान बेहद भावुक हो गए। चाचा ने भी उसे गले से लगा लिया।

चाचा के गले लगकर भावुक हुआ सोनू सिंह।
चाचा के गले लगकर भावुक हुआ सोनू सिंह।

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर जिले का सोनू सिंह 12 साल पहले दिमागी परेशानी की हालत में घर से चला गया था। सोनू सिंह 26 अक्टूबर 2020 को चार अन्य भारतीय कैदियों के साथ पाकिस्तान की जेलों से रिहाई के बाद अटारी सीमा के रास्ते भारत पहुंचा था। तबसे उसे नारायणगढ़ स्थित कम्युनिटी हेल्थ सेंटर में क्वारैंटाइन किया गया था।

पिता रोशन सिंह ने बताया कि उनके चार बेटे हैं और सोनू सिंह उसका सबसे बेटा है। कुछ समय बाद उन्हें अधिकारियों से पता चला कि सोनू पाकिस्तान की जेल में बंद है। अब उन्हें अधिकारियों से ही पता चला कि उनका बेटा पाकिस्तान की जेल से रिहा होकर भारत पहुंच चुका है और इस वक्त वह छेहरटा के नारायणगढ़ में कम्युनिटी हेल्थ सेंटर में है। वह गांव के सरपंच का पत्र लेकर सोनू को लेने पहुंचे तो पता चला कि इसके लिए उनके गांव के दरोगा या इलाका के एसडीएम का पत्र भी जरूरी है, इसलिए अब वे अपने गांव में संपर्क कर दस्तावेज मंगवाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, ताकि बेटे को अपने घर ले जा सकें।

हेल्थ सेंटर में तैनात सुरक्षा अधिकारी मनिंदर सिंह ने उन्हें बताया कि वह अपने थाना या सब डिवीजन आफिस से इस संबंधी एक फैक्स मंगवा लें, क्योंकि सोनू सिंह को उत्तर प्रदेश ले जाने संबंधी दरोगा या एसडीएम का दस्तावेज बहुत जरूरी है।

